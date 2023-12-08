Lynnwood Library Book Group to discuss ‘Horse’ Dec. 11

The Lynnwood Library Book Group meets regularly on the second Monday of each month from 6:30-7:45 p.m., with the next gathering set for Dec. 11. This month’s selection is Horse by Geraldine Brooks.

A discarded painting in a junk pile, a skeleton in an attic and the greatest racehorse in American history: from these strands, a Pulitzer Prize winner braids a sweeping story of spirit, obsession, and injustice across American history. Based on the remarkable true story of the record-breaking thoroughbred, Lexington, who became America’s greatest stud sire, Horse is a gripping, multi-layered reckoning with the legacy of enslavement and racism in America.

Visit the following link to view all of Lynnwood Library Book Group’s 2023 selections: Lynnwood Library Book Group: 2023 Titles.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.