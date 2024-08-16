Lynnwood Library Book Group to discuss ‘The Wind Knows My Name’ by Isabel Allende Sept. 9

The Lynnwood Library Book Group will meet from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 to discuss this month’s selection — The Wind Knows My Name, by Isabel Allende.

This powerful and moving novel traces the ripple effects of war and immigration on one child in Europe in 1938 and another in the United States in 2019. Vienna, 1938. Samuel Adler was 6 years old when his father disappeared during Kristallnacht — the night their family lost everything. Eight decades later, Anita Diaz, a blind 7-year-old girl, and her mother board another train, fleeing looming danger in El Salvador and seeking refuge in the United States.

You can learn more here.

You can view all of Lynnwood Library Book Group’s 2024 selections at Lynnwood Library Book Group 2024 Titles.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.