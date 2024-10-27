Lynnwood Library hosting Lego Brick Building event Nov. 1

The Lynnwood Library is hosting a Lego Brick Building event from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 for youth, ages 5 and up.

The library provides the Legos. Build, create and share your masterpiece with fellow builders. Children are invited to stop by anytime during the 60-minute drop-in session to share their creativity with other kids and enjoy snacks.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Learn more here.