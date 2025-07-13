Lynnwood Library hosting Summer Sensory Play Day July 17

Visit the Lynnwood Library from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 17 for sensory play.

Sensory play helps children of all ages and abilities develop motor skills and cognitive skills, promotes language development and provides opportunities for social interaction.

The library will provide stations with a variety of materials for children to touch, scoop, pour and explore. Children will be able to rotate stations at their own pace and interest.

This event is intended for babies, toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers, but anyone is welcome. Adult supervision for young children is required as some of the materials can present choking hazards.

No registration is needed. Drop in at any time during the event.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Learn more here.