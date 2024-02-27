Lynnwood Library presents Crafternoon for kids March 1

February 26, 2024
Lynnwood Library

School-age students — kindergarten and up — and their caregivers are invited to join the Lynnwood Library for an afternoon of exploring arts and crafts, from 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, March 1.

The library will provide a wide variety of supplies. Participants can create something from your own imagination or take inspiration from the theme. Stop by any time during the 90-minute session.

Teens are also welcome.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

 

 

