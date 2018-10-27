Lynnwood Library presents ‘Crazy Politics’ program Oct. 28

Has it always been this bad? Discover the history of conspiratorial thinking in American politics during a program,”Crazy Politics: Populism, Conspiracy Theories, and Paranoia in America” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28 at the Lynnwood Library.

In conjunction with Humanities Washington, Lynnwood Library presents Cornell Clayton, professor, Washington State University. Clayton will explore how American politics has become an arena for suspicious and angry minds.

Rather than debunking today’s conspiratorial claims, Clayton argues that both populism and paranoid thinking have always played important roles in American politics. Clayton’s talk explains the rise of today’s populist and conspiratorial politics, draws parallels to earlier periods, and describes how populism on the left and right today differ.

Learn more at the Sno-Isle Libraries website: sno-isle.libnet.info/event/1022253