Lynnwood Library to host AAPI Heritage Month celebration May 10

The Lynnwood Library is hosting a celebration Saturday, May 10 for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. The event is scheduled from 2-2:30 p.m. May 10 at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The City of Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission organized the event, according to the city of Lynnwood’s website.

The celebration is part of AAPI Heritage Month, held to recognize the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the U.S., the Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month website reads.

The group will include a performance by the LQ Lion Dance,a local youth group that performs traditional lion dances, a cultural art form in various Asian communities. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the event, visit the city’s website or the Sno-Isle Libraries event page.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.