Lynnwood Library to host ImaginationBand kids’ concert Jan. 6

The Lynnwood Library is inviting families to learn about life under the sea by attending a family concert featuring ImaginationBand Monday, Jan. 6 from 10-10:45 a.m.

Sail away to a tropical island surrounded by the sea. Kids will meet the local creatures and learn about their world while shaking along to the tunes, dancing and flying over tropical rainbows.

Join Sammy the Traveling Raccoon and ImaginationBand with their live guitar, ukulele, flute and handheld percussion. It’s fun for the whole family.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W.