The Lynnwood Library is hosting a LEGO “Block Party” on Sunday, Sept. 30 from 3-4 p.m.

Kids of all ages are welcome to let their imaginations run wild and build with LEGO, though parents should be aware of small pieces that might not be suitable for very young children.

Kids are invited to take advantage of the library’s huge LEGO collection and build block creations with friends. Again, all ages are welcome, but there will be small pieces.