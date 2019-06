The Lynnwood Library is presenting a class “Writing for Children and Teens” from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 8 at the library.

Presented by author Kristin Halbrook, the class will cover how and why to write for children and teens. It will also provide an overview of genres, age-appropriate content, trends, necessary skills and publishing process for each age and genre.

Registration required. Learn more and register here.

The library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.