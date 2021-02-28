Lynnwood Lifestyles: 3 tasty movie-night snacks (and movies to watch them with)

What’s better than watching a movie from the comfort of your own home? Nothing. You get to wear sweatpants and thick, ugly socks, curl up in your favorite blankets, and even eat delicious snacks that don’t break the bank.

The same just can’t be said of overpriced popcorn and candy from the movie theater, if you can even remember those days…

So to make your next movie night even easier, here are three top movie options and snacks to consider.

Hell or High Water & Chili Lime Popcorn

That’s right, Hell or High Water. If you haven’t watched it, you’re in for a treat. Faced with a foreclosure, two brothers plan a series of heists and go up against a Texas Ranger to do it. Jeff Bridges, Ben Foster and Chris Pine make up this all-star cast, making it an absolute must-watch.

What would pair well with it? A bag of high-quality popcorn (like Orville Redenbacher), microwaved to perfection, and then tossed with the following:

A pinch of salt

Some black pepper

And a dash of chili lime powder, to taste

Sex and the City 2 & Cheese and Crackers (Don’t Forget the Cosmo)

With a brand new season of Sex and the City being greenlit, it’s about time we all refreshed on the girls — Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte. Last seen in Abu Dhabi when they were faced with a series of unexpected events, and we can only expect there to be plenty of surprises to come…

Assuming you’re in the loop with the show, you already know a Cosmo is a must-have for this movie. And what pairs well with Cosmopolitans? Cheese and crackers. Think flavored cheeses that provide a nice contrast, like a baked brie, herbed goat cheese, or even an aged cheddar. Pair them with nice crackers, like Carr’s or Harry & David’s, and you’re all set.

Judas & the Black Messiah and A Cheese’s Knockoff

HBO Max is pretty great value for the money — it has a ton of options, this one being one of them. A new addition to their lineup, Judas and the Black Messiah is based on the true story about Fred Hamption, chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party. The American activist and Marxist-Leninist socialist met a sad demise at the hands of the FBI, thanks to the aid of an inside man.

Since the movie’s based in Chicago, we can’t think of anything better to pay homage to it than a Cheese’s Pub & Grill knockoff. Based on their O.G. grilled cheese, here’s the recipe:

1 slice of Kraft American cheese

1 slice of sharp cheddar like Dutch Farms or Tillamook

Served between two slices of greasy, perfectly golden brown Texas Toast

Just a warning about this one — while delicious, this “snack” is pretty high calorie and not exactly nutritious. It is delicious, however, so feel free to consider this more of a meal. You could share it, but we won’t blame you if you don’t. It’s too delicious not to eat from end to end.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area.