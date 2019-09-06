Lynnwood Lifestyles: Adopt a buddy, walk against Alzheimer’s, spice up your life

Adopt A Buddy At MudBay

Saturday, Sept. 7, Noon-4 p.m.

If you’ve been thinking about potentially adopting a new furry buddy, then MudBay is saving the day: for four hours, between noon and 4 p.m., the store is hosting a Regional Adoption Event.

Pawsitive Alliance and other adoption partners are using the following locations to promote pet adoptions:

Issaquah– Motley Zoo

Lynnwood- Greyhound Pets Inc.

Tacoma– Collar of Hope

Tacoma– Sunny Sky’s

Queen Anne– Seattle Dogs Homeless Program

Queen Anne– Auburn Valley Humane Society

The Lynnwood Mud Bay is located at 2800 196th St.S.W.

Join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Saturday, Sept. 7

The Alzheimer’s Association is fighting hard against the disease, providing a 24/7 helpline and information, as well as funding medical advancements and cautionary measures.

The association is hosting a Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Everett on Saturday, Sept. 7. All registered participants get a free t-shirt if they achieve fundraising minimum established at their local office, which is usually $100. Participants will also receive a wristband, each a different color:

Orange is for anyone supporting the cause.

Purple is for someone who’s lost someone to Alzheimer’s.

Yellow is for someone currently supporting someone with the disease.

Blue is for someone with either Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Participants are highly encouraged to take action in other ways as well, such as through donations, volunteering, or attending annual walks.

If you would like to learn more, visit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website.

Savory Spice Shop 5-Year Celebration

Oct. 5 & 6, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Savory Spice Shop at Alderwood Mall is hosting its five-year celebration from opening till close Oct. 5 and 6.

Established customers and curious onlookers alike can visit the shop, located on the outside, right before the entrance to the mall across from American Girl, and walk out with swag bags. There will also be original spice samples, as well as samples from David’s Tea, Lolli & Pops, Oil & Vinegar, coupons for Alderwood Mall eateries (including the latest addition — Kismet), and more.

And for those who can’t make it to the event, or simply can’t wait for it, there is plenty of reason to visit the shop at any time. Savory Spice is known for its meal kits for new home cooks or busy moms, selection of exotic spices, aromatic blends, tasters, etc. They also feature a salt blend station, where customers can create their own mixture to try out at home.

With the holiday season fast approaching, they might be an optimal place to stop by for Thanksgiving preparations or even gift planning.

For more information, visit the Savory Spice Shop Facebook page.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at [email protected]