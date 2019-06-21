Lynnwood Lifestyles: Adult Pride Night, Relay for Life gala, coding for kids

Bowl, skate and celebrate Adult Pride Night

Thursday, June 27, 8 p.m.-midnight

Lynnwood Bowl and Skate is hosting Adult Pride Night June 27.

All ages can bowl as early as 1 p.m., but 18+ bowling is from 10 p.m. to midnight. It’s an affordable $9 for two hours, or $8.10 if wearing Pride colors.

As for skating, again, all ages can skate up until 8 p.m., followed by 18+ skating from 8 p.m. to midnight. There’s an $8 entry fee―$7.20 if wearing Pride colors. Quad skate rental is included, but there is a $3.25 fee for inline skate rental.

Of course, it wouldn’t quite be Pride without a photo booth, complete with props, to take entertaining selfies to remember the night by.

Those thinking of attending should take care to show up a few minutes early to maximize their time, since the event is shaping up to be quite packed.

Lynnwood Lavender Rose Gala 2019

Saturday, June 22, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

The Gerri Crystal Lakes Annual Lavender Rose Gala is being continued this year. A portion of the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life. The celebration is set to go for seven hours straight, with a $10 suggested donation upon entrance.

Doors open at 7, with the show starting an hour later at 8 p.m. There will be a DJ, and performers from across the Pacific Northwest. There will also be an auction with proceeds going toward Relay For Life.

If you would like to help a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society while enjoying a night out with friends, the Lavender Rose Gala is the perfect opportunity. It is one of more than 5,000 Relay for Life events that take place in well over 20 countries.

The event will be held at the Rec Room Bar and Grill, 14920 Highway 99, #130. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Introduce your kids to coding with Apple

Sunday, June 23, 3-4 p.m.

The Coding Lab for Kids: Sphero Robot Obstacle Challenge is the perfect Apple event for children who have an interest in coding, or robotics — perhaps even both.

The objective is to help a Sphero robot navigate obstacles. Children will use code on the Sphero Edu app on iPad to control the little robot on its course. They will explore block-based coding, program movements, tinker around with color changing options, and more.

The iPads will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own as well. Ideal for children ages 6 to 12, the event is free to join, and is guaranteed to teach your children something new in an exciting, social way.

The event is from 3-4 p.m. June 23 at the Alderwood Mall Apple location in Lynnwood. The Apple Store can be found past the REI, in the outdoor section of the mall, between the Chico’s and the Talbots. Visit the store website for more event details.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at [email protected].