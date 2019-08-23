Lynnwood Lifestyles: Anko’s Puppy Pop-up, Shortcutz plays the Cliffhanger, B&N deals for teachers

Shop At Anko, Take A New Friend Home With You

Aug. 24, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

If you’re in the market for family expansion, and would rejoice in puppy adoption, then Anko has you covered. On Saturday, the store is celebrating National Dog Day by hosting a Puppy Pop-Up, where people can not only bring their furry friends into the store but also adopt a new puppy.

In collaboration with the Adams County Pet Rescue, the event aims to bring awareness to dog adoption, and celebrate everyone’s most loyal best friends. There will be free treats provided by Seattle Barkery and complimentary pet portraits by Best Friend Photography, so you can spoil your best buddy.

But just in case that’s not enough, Anko has a brand new collection of pet toys and accessories available for purchase as well. Pick them up, along with anything else you might need for your home. After all, Anko is the smaller, Australian version of IKEA. Support it, and watch it flourish into something the community desperately needs close by.

For more information, see the event’s Facebook page.

The Shortcutz Arrive At Cliffhanger

Thursday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m.

Cliffhangers Sports Bar and Restaurant on Highway 99 has always been full of life, even on weekdays. At any given time, you can order some fish and chips, or a classic diner breakfast, and shoot some pool. Even their tots are known for being unbelievably crunchy, deep-fried and golden delicious.

And every now and then, they have a DJ or local performer come in to entertain the locals.

In their latest upcoming booking, The Shortcutz are gracing the stage with their mix of blues, classic and modern rock. They’re known for their cover songs of Johnny Cash, Queen, Nine Inch Nails, and Audioslave, always sprinkled in with a touch of funk.

The set starts at 7 p.m., so grab yourself a drink, order some parmesan breadsticks, and look alive for the show!

Teachers: Get Prepared to Go Back to School With Barnes & Noble

Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m.

Back to School events tend to focus on the children. After all, they’re the ones learning and doing the homework assignments, requiring all sorts of tools and accessories to last them the year.

But Barnes and Noble understands that teachers also need appreciation events. If a child doesn’t have a certain tool for an assignment, the teacher should have spares. And that’s not even touching on all the books, toys, games, movies and music needed in every classroom.

To ease the cost of returning to school, the Educator Appreciation Shopping Weekends are coming back to Barnes and Noble. Everything in-store, with some rare exceptions, is 25% off every weekend until Sept. 15. Teachers also receive 10% off at the Café, so they can enjoy a treat while shopping around the store.

For more information on this and other events at B&N, visit the store’s event page.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at [email protected]