Lynnwood Lifestyles: Art auction, meditation workshop, coffee tasting

Get antiques & collectibles after the holidays

Saturday, Dec. 28, 3-9 p.m.

The holidays have come and gone, and now 2020 is fast approaching.

And what better way to hop into a brand new decade than with the glimmer of something old, loved and cherished?

This Saturday, Dec. 28, there’s a live auction and online bidding occurring right here in Lynnwood. Items included are pieces designed by Ellie Fernald, Studio Art and even the first half of the original furnishings from Seattle’s 1909 College Inn built for the Alaska Yukon Pacific Exposition.

For those into art collection, previews will be Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more details, visit the event website.

Kick off the New Year with meditation

Saturday, Dec. 28, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Meditation can sometimes get a bad rep. While some think it’s only associated with yoga enthusiasts, or spiritual people, others simply do it for a better mental tranquility.

As it turns out, there’s a reason meditation apps are all the rage: They help users cope with stress, anxiety and even sleep-related issues such as restlessness, deprivation, or insomnia.

If you’ve been considering taking up meditation in 2020, you’re in luck. Secrets to Meditation in Lynnwood – An Introduction to the Happiness is being held on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Snohomish County PUD.

This free 90-minute introductory workshop covers breathing techniques, the almighty “Bellows Breath” (used to boost energy), and of course, tips on remaining calm and peaceful in stressful situations.

As a bonus, the workshop also covers the tendencies that the human mind often deals with, including the stress factors and side effects of negative thinking.

For more information on Secrets to Meditation, visit the event website.

Sips & Sweets Coffee Tastings at Seattle Coffee Gear

Sunday, Dec. 29, 4-7 p.m.

Seattle Coffee Gear at Alderwood Mall is best known locally as the one-stop-shop for all things coffee. Whether it’s a luxurious espresso maker, a Chemex, local coffee beans, or hyper-specific coffee tips and tricks, the store has you covered.

And every so often, they’ll have events that further earns them street cred around the Seattle area.

This time, it’s Sips and Sweets, a chance to come in, hang out, eat some delicious treats, and sip on some of the best local coffee around.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to ask all your coffee-related coffee questions, no matter how obscure. Staff members at Seattle Coffee Gear are highly trained, and know their way around coffee.

You just might learn a thing or two, or even discover your new favorite coffee and sweets pairing.

There are no tickets or special event details to be wary of for Sips & Sweets, so feel free to just walk into the shop.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at freelancebyjenn@gmail.com.