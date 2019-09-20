Lynnwood Lifestyles: Battle of the bands, Sunday yoga, barrette making

Battle of the Bands… with beer

Saturday, Sept. 21, 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Vessel Taphouse, known for its pirate atmosphere, and great hangout potential, is hosting a friendly Battle of the Bands with three local bands performing.

Tickets are $5 before 6 pm and $10 after, so arriving early is highly encouraged. Have some Buttery Planks (breadsticks), or a Morgan’s Revenge pizza while you wait for the first band to perform at 7 p.m.

There will also be drink and food specials all night for the event, including $5 wells, beers and wine.

If you’d like more information about the event, or Taphouse’s Highway 99 location, visit their Facebook page.

Do yoga at Anko

Sunday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Anko, the miniature IKEA-esque brand from Australia, really takes pride in hosting local events that play on the culture of the Pacific Northwest. Most recently, they hosted an Anko Puppy Pop-Up Party, which saw many customers bring in their beloved pets into the store off Alderwood Mall Parkway.

This time, they are hosting Katie Wright, of Katie Wright Yoga, to teach the community how to stretch, breathe and tone. The famous yoga instructor known for her appearances in hot spots and private yoga classes is leading a private group of 35 before the store opens.

After that, the doors open to the public and anyone looking to participate is asked to make a $15 donation to the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. Any donation given is matched dollar for dollar.

In exchange for the donation, Whole Foods is providing fresh juice and fruit. Anko is also providing a free yoga mat, block and water bottle to all participants.

As per usual, it is highly encouraged that all participants arrive early.

For more information, please see the Eventbrite page.

Make Your Own Barrette & Scrunchie at Macy’s this weekend

Saturday, Sept. 21, noon – 4 p.m.

Macy’s STORY is a discovery retail event that is hosted routinely, in-store, as a way to expose people to new concepts and creative pursuits, with the intention of providing a solid reason to walk in the store.

And now the event is back, this time teaching customers how to create their own barrettes and scrunchies.

Customize clips using glitter, beads or gems, and pick out some soft fabric to make a trendy scrunchie to match all of your autumn outfits this season.

All materials will be provided, while supplies last, so it’s recommended that you arrive early, around noon, to participate.

The event takes place at the Macy’s in Alderwood Mall, off Alderwood Mall Boulevard, 1st floor. For more information, visit their Eventbrite page.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at [email protected]