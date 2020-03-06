Lynnwood Lifestyles: Cat adoptions, Washington wines, geek convention

Anko Cat Cafe: Shop around & find a furry friend

Saturday, March 3, noon-3 p.m.

Anko Lynnwood may be the “new kid” in the neighborhood, but it’s certainly earned a spot in the community quickly. Aside from offering a wide variety of essentials for daily living, they also have a knack for hosting meaningful events.

Take this one, for instance. Joining forces with Sunny Sky’s Animal Rescue, Anko is looking to help place more curious felines into warm, loving homes.

Anko locations in Lynnwood, Totem Lake, and Burien are hosting the animal rescue’s friendly kitties on-site for adoption, so you can shop and rescue simultaneously.

Talk about a time and animal saver.

To sweeten the deal even further, there will be complimentary gourmet espresso, tea, and hot chocolate, all hand-crafted by the Seattle Espresso Cart.

So, if you’ve been looking to expand your family recently, stop by Anko this Saturday between noon and 3 p.m. You just might find the coffee, kitty, and home items you’ve been looking for.

Exploring Washington wines

Thursday, March 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Total Wine & More at Alderwood Crossing Shopping Center has it all. From local craft beer to the most exotic of wines, aged bourbon or sparkly, spiked water. Mixologists tools, to boozy-gifts.

But just because they’ve rightfully earned their reputation as the go-to spot for all things alcohol, it doesn’t mean they can’t push the envelope and do a little more.

That’s why their events tend to be so popular. They’re all about offering something fun, unexpected, or just informational.

In this case, on March 12 between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., guests are welcome to stop by the informational booth (to the left of the entryway, all the way to the back of the store). This particular class is going to cover the very best that Washington has to offer. Wines from multiple regions, all highly-rated, and available for tasting.

And just because it makes sense, being the Pacific Northwest and all, some Oregon-made wines will also be featured, also highly-rated.

This event is $20 per person. Availability is limited, so plan accordingly and purchase your ticket as soon as possible. For tickets and more information, please visit the event page.

ThinkGeek’s Spring Convention exclusive: Limited Edition POPs!

Friday, March 12 at 9 a.m.

It’s been convention season for the last few months, with anime, Harry Potter, comic book, and specialized show fandom conventions taking place just about all over the country since January. There are so many of these events that it’s tough for even the most die-hard of fans to attend most of them.

And therein lies the problem: these events have some of the most limited, jaw-dropping variations or exclusives known to man. They’re hard to get, and go for a pretty penny online, which makes them worth so much more than MSRP prices.

So, if you’ve been feeling like you’ve been missing out, not to worry. You may not need to resort to any steep online purchases.

Thanks to ThinkGeek, you can potentially get your hands on some of the most exclusive Spring Convention Exclusive POPs!

Details are not provided. No one except ThinkGeek employees know what will be available, so if you want to know, it’s best to just show up early. Doors are opening at 9 a.m., one hour early, just for people like you, looking for collectibles.

It’s a first-come, first-served situation. Whatever is available for purchase is limited quantity. So, if you want your very best shot at getting access to the very best selection, arrive early, before doors open.

For more information, see ThinkGeek’s Facebook page.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at freelancebyjenn@gmail.com.