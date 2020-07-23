Lynnwood Lifestyles: Cheap date night ideas

Lockdown is still in effect, which can only mean one thing: a serious lack of romance. Who can blame us? It’s hard to feel romantic with a face covered in mud masks, and a stomach full of takeout.

Sure, going out is an option, but it’s not always feasible. Between tight finances and a general concern for your wellbeing and that of others, it’s safer to simply stay at home.

Here are five simple, cheap date night ideas to spruce up your love life:

Picnic at home

If you have a comfortable blanket, food to cook, a bottle of wine or other drink of choice, perhaps a movie or a playlist (it’s free on Spotify), then you have all the makings of an indoor picnic.

Try hanging some string lights, if you have any, or light a few candles. Clear out the furniture in your living room and make a fort, laying the blanket on the floor. Throw in some pillows, serve the food in containers (so it’s easy to put away leftovers).

Brunch with a view

Nothing says “I love you,” like brunch food. If it’s a nice weekend, wake your partner up with a fluffy omelette, French toast, pressed juice or coffee, and maybe even a potato hash with veggies.

Eat out on the balcony or porch, if you have one; otherwise, try a window seat. If you can’t find a window with a view, think outside the box. Maybe your bedroom or office has a better view? Or maybe you need to embrace the more urban, hectic view outdoors?

Take a paint & wine ‘class’

We’ve all heard of these classes. They were regularly held in local restaurants before the pandemic. Basically, you buy craft materials (canvas, paint, and paintbrushes) and paint something while drinking a favorite glass of wine.

The idea is there’s a teacher who walks around and directs you every step of the way. They even have you paint something specific, like a landscape or object.

And you can do this too, funny enough, by watching free Bob Ross tutorials on YouTube. Nothing could be more entertaining — this is a sure-fire hit.

Cooking class for two

If your partner loves delicious food, and has always wanted to take a cooking class, try taking one together at home. There are several cheap options to consider online, but the free version would be to look up famous YouTubers like Binging with Babish, or You Suck At Cooking, or even Joshua Weisman (the cost might be a little steep, if you opt for one of his more elaborate recipes).

Simply pull up a video, buy the ingredients, and cook together, following along with every step. Help each other through the tougher bits, and in the end, enjoy a lovely lunch or dinner together with a movie. Light a few candles, maybe play some romantic music, and don’t forget to dress up

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area.