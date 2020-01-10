Lynnwood Lifestyles: Coffee tasting, teacher discounts, pizza cooking demo

Have a taste of new coffee blends

Saturday, Jan. 11, 1 – 3 p.m.

Anchorhead Coffee Roasters are joining forces with Seattle Coffee Gear at Alderwood Mall this Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Ross, Anchorhead’s representative, will be displaying the roaster’s coffee blends, offering complimentary testers, and answering any questions customers might have.

If you love coffee, or know someone who does, this is the perfect place to stop by and explore. Whether you’re in need of a new blend, coffee equipment, or just want to expand your knowledge on the subject, there’s sure to be something for you.

For more information on the event, visit the All Events page. For more information on Anchorhead, please see their official website.

Barnes & Noble Lynnwood celebrates Educator Days

Saturday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m. to close

We’re still fresh off the holiday season and the young ones are officially back in school — and back in the hands of their teachers.

Suffice it to say, the teachers deserve a reward every now and then, and Barnes & Noble Alderwood never disappoints. This year, they’re hosting Educator Days, where Pre-K to 12th-grade teachers can enjoy 25% off books, toys, games, movies, music, and almost every other item sold in stores.

They’re also offering 10% off the Café, so teachers can sit back and relax with a cup of coffee or a snack while prepping class work or grading papers.

If you’re an educator, or know someone who is, don’t forget about Educator Days, perfect for stocking up on supplies for the classroom, or just grabbing a little something special to celebrate.

Make a pizza at Verdant

Monday, Jan. 13, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

The Verdant Community Wellness Center has been a pillar of health in Lynnwood’s community for a long time. Between their free cooking courses, helpful instructors, and plethora of free health resources, they continuously help make the often-complicated health journey into something much more manageable for Lynnwood locals.

As it turns out, pizza is very much acceptable to eat, much like all foods in moderation. Health isn’t so much about cutting foods out, as it is about learning how to incorporate healthy choices and portions.

If you’re truly ready to learn all about health, and want to pick up a new cooking skill, the Cooking Demo: Make Your Own Pizza might be for you. Taking place on Monday, Jan. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the 90-minute class will focus on how to make pizza from scratch. Everything from the sauce to the dough will be covered by registered dietary nutritionists ready to answer questions and handle concerns.

You can sign up for the Cooking Demo: Make Your Own Pizza class on the Eventbrite page. You can learn more about Verdant Health here.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at freelancebyjenn@gmail.com.