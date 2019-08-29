Lynnwood Lifestyles: Coming up — pinball championships, Fair on 44th, business fair

Northwest Pinball Championships 2019

Noon Friday, Sept. 6 – 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8

Lynnwood Bowl and Skate is going to be even livelier than usual on the weekend of Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8. The 2019 edition of the Northwest Pinball Championships will take place, this time with more finalists and a larger open amateur division.

The women’s division is making a return as well, with an extended bank and a card-style qualifier. Finals for this division will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Among the more general changes, the classic bank is being expanded, with five out of the six games counting. All open bank machines have been adjusted for difficulty as well.

Those attending can expect prizes, sponsor contributions, and trophies, much like last year’s championship. The 2018 event saw over $15,000 paid out in prizes alone, and 2019 is shaping up to be about the same.

Those interested in attending should be aware of the registration fee, which varies depending on what you want to sign up for. The classic division is $15 to join and includes three free tickets. The women’s division cards (four games per card) are one for $15, two for $25, and five cards for $50. For more prices and signup details, visit the Northwest Pinball Championships 2019 Facebook page.

Fair on 44th: A Healthier Take on Community Events

Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.

Fairs are normally associated with funnel cake, deep-fried Twinkies, bright lights and winnable plushies, but in Lynnwood, things are a little different.

Rather than just serve up some corn dogs and cotton candy, the Fair on 44th is serving up some catered food options, such as Zeek’s Pizza and Here & There by Chef Dane. It’s also focusing on fire extinguisher and emergency preparedness demos, a bicycle rodeo, and some free health screenings.

Attendees can now get free mammograms on their way to pick up Chik-fil-A. And getting fitted for bike helmets and watching police K-9 demonstrations, while contemplating some Ohanna BBQ, is now possible.

The fair will feature games, craft projects, a rock-climbing wall provided by the National Guard, and several kids activities with prizes.

A few reminders: Free paper shredding is available to anyone looking to dispose of their household’s sensitive documentation, so long as they bring no more than three grocery bags full. Also, you are encouraged to bring a single-serving, shelf-stable and quick-heating food item for the Foundation for Edmonds School District Nourishing Network food drive.

A Creative Workspace Business Fair

Thursday, Sept. 5, 4-7 p.m.

The Creative Workspace on 48th Avenue West is hosting its 2nd Annual Business Fair this coming Thursday. It will be open to the public, and is free to enter without a ticket.

An excellent way to promote your business, and perhaps network or work on collaborations with other creative types, this fair aims to make all local entrepreneurial endeavors a little easier to manage.

Of course, keep in mind that the Creative Workspace is available year-round, offering a variety of amenities and workspaces all in close proximity to I-5 and Highway 99. They are equipped to meet most business needs, even going as far as adding an onsite storage warehouse for business inventory. For those working alone, or in small remote teams, this could be a major benefit.

If you’d like to reserve an exhibitor table for the business fair, call 425-582-2340. These tables allow entrepreneurs to demonstrate their products, perform demos, and network with prospects on a larger scale.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at [email protected]