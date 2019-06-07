Lynnwood Lifestyles: Content that builds community, home buying class, transgender kids support group

Create Content That Builds Your Community

June 8, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lynnwood entrepreneurs and marketers would be wise to attend this “Creating Content that Builds Community” workshop on June 8.

Tracey Warren, founder and CEO at InSpark Coworking, will be teaching attendees how to use marketing to generate curiosity, how to simplify their social media plans, how to nurture networks, and even how to discover brand advocates, better known as die-hard fans.

By the end of the workshop, attendees should walk away feeling like they know how to handle every aspect of their community building in an efficient, simplified manner.

Coffee, tea, and snacks will be provided, but there are no refunds. Tickets are $119 per person, and include five hours of information and insight that could change how locals conduct their business.

The workshop will be held at InSpark Coworking, on 44th Avenue West. Please visit the Eventbrite website for tickets and further details.

Learn How to Purchase A Home

June 8, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“The Path to Home Ownership” is a special free class at Edmonds Community College June 8.

Sponsored by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission and the Community Home Buyer Education, the class will cover everything from renting vs. owning, to real estate markets.

By the end of the class, students should know how to select their realtor, select their lenders, use affordability calculators, and even handle the home inspection process.

Those who attend will receive a certificate of $10,000 valid for up to two years. Of course, as with anything involving financial matters, questions and proper information gathering is encouraged. As of now, there are no further details provided online about this certificate, so those attending should be asking questions and handling their doubts at the seminar itself.

Snacks and beverages will be provided at this free event, but seating is limited. To reserve yours, visit the Eventbrite page.

Become A Better Parent for Your Transgender Kids This Pride Month

June 9, 4-6 p.m.

June is Pride Month, which means everyone from Everett to Tacoma is hosting grand events all month long. Not to be left behind, Lynnwood is stepping up by promoting a group that meets every second Sunday of the month, a group made up of parents of transgender and gender-diverse children, teenagers and adults.

The objective of these meet-ups is to share stories, learn from one another, and talk about anything and everything related to raising someone who is transgender or gender-diverse. Over time, families gain the insight and knowledge needed to better understand their children, and handle inevitable, tough situations.

More than anything, families get to support each other in emotional ups and downs, and the children, teens and adults get to befriend more of those in the community.

Hosted by a trained parent volunteer, the parents get a room to talk, while the children, teens and adults talk in another room, often conducting age-appropriate activities.

Siblings are highly encouraged, as this is about families learning from other families.

If you’d like to join the group, please email [email protected] for location information.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at [email protected].