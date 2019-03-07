Lynnwood Lifestyles: Daring improv comedy, plus Asian cooking and grant writing classes coming up

Lynnwood Today introduces our new weekly Lynnwood Lifestyles columnist Jennifer Mendez. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, Jenn invites you to contact her at [email protected].

March is a lively month for Lynnwood, despite the continuing signs of winter. During the next week alone, there are cooking classes and comedy shows, to name a few options. Don’t forget to check back for more event information, as things are sure to get much more exciting with the warmer weather.

U.P. North: Fiasco! Improv Comedy

Saturday, March 9 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 at 10:30 p.m.

Narrative improv show U.P. North: Fiasco! is coming to Lynnwood every Saturday night this month. Held at Edmonds Community College’s Black Box Theatre, the show is heavily influenced by the Coen Brothers, hence the name. At this point, no details on run time have been provided, but given that it is entirely improv, suffice it to say that the show could be as long or short as performers make it.

Described as not being for the faint of heart, attendants can expect daring storytelling and plenty of dark-humored laughter. In fact, depending on the dates attended, the show’s rating may change.

March 9 and 23 are specifically rated PG13, incorporating language, sexual innuendo and depictions of death. March 16th’s show is rated PG, the most family-friendly show of the entire series. However, March 30th’s is rated NC17 for sexual content and violence. Parents should take note of these ratings, as this is not a family-oriented event for those with young children.

Of course, this comes as no surprise for regulars of the Black Box Theatre. Pushing boundaries, breaking stereotypes and challenging points of view is at the core of much of the revolutionary art featured on the stage —including choreographed dance routines, local artist concerts, indie films, and community events and seminars.

Tickets are $10 per person, and available online through Vendini box office ticket sales. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

Seating is limited. The Black Box Theatre is quite sizable, and can accomodate a large audience, but once it is full, ticket sales will close both online and at the door.

Concessions and beverages will be available for purchase at the theatre, cash only. Outside food and beverages are not allowed. Cash or credit for ticket sales is accepted.

Of course, parking at Edmonds Community College is free and expansive. Offsite parking is not required for the event.

The Black Box Theatre is located in Mukilteo Hall, the second building on the right, after continuing straight on 204th Street Southwest and entering the college campus. For more information, visit the Facebook events page.

Cooking Demo: Healthy Asian Meals

Thursday, March 14, 1-2:30 p.m.

Verdant Community Wellness Center

4710 196th St. S.W.

Lynnwood

The Verdant Health Commission is hosting a healthy Asian cooking demo at their Community Wellness Center. This adult cooking demo will run for 90 minutes, during which attendees will learn about foods and sauces that help improve overall nutrition by replacing fattier ingredients.

Led by a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, the cooking demo mixes health conscious decision-making and Asian-specific techniques and approaches to cooking. Grains, proteins, vegetables and condiments will be used in meals that will then be shared with the class. Recipes will also be provided for anyone wanting to try their hand at healthy Asian cooking.

The Verdant Community Wellness Center reflects the Verdant Health Commission’s mission to provide health information and activities for the community. This facility is used specifically for wellness classes, programs, meetings and special events. Locals can attend support groups, educational talks about a variety of health topics, and nutritional classes.

Experience isn’t necessary, but a basic understanding of cooking techniques is encouraged to get the most value from the demo. Still, new cooks and those new to Asian cuisine are welcome.

The demo is free, but space is limited. Pre-registration is required and available through Eventbrite.

Spark the Fire Grant Writing Class

Wednesday, March 20-21, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Edmonds Community College

The Edmonds Community College Foundation is sponsoring a Spark the Fire grant writing class on March 20 and 21 starting at 9 a.m. This two-day course on comprehensive grant writing will culminate in an optional certificate that demonstrates ability to craft quality proposals.

The two-day course will teach students how to find grants, write letters of interest, and then complete a proposal — including project budgets, plans, timelines, goals and strategies. It will also go over tips and tools for staying organized, assuming grant writers are balancing several letters of inquiry at a time.

Some of the key insights students can expect to learn are grant application guidelines, presentation formats and techniques, building long-term relationships with grantmakers, and standing out from the competition.

The second step in this class is an individualized assessment and consultation, for those looking to get specialized constructive feedback. It allows students to work with a grant writing professional for three hours, focusing on techniques to elevate proposals. For those looking to refine their skills, or seeking a final edit prior to submission, this consultation could be a turning point in the writing process.

Those opting for an individualized assessment will be receiving a Certificate of Grant Writing from Spark the Fire Grant Writing Classes, as well as an entry into the database for program completionists that is publicly available for employer validation. They will also receive a professional reference for employment .

Because the certificate is valid for three years, participants will be required to sign up for a minimum of five annual hours of continuing education classes in the field of philanthropy, or more grant writing courses through Spark the Fire.

Investment is $220 for the two-day course exclusively, and $465 for the course and individual assessment culminating in certification.

Registration is now open online. It includes a lecture summary, a handbook, and access to a coffee and tea bar. You can sign up at www.sparkthefiregrantwriting.com/registration/032019.

Those attending should meet no later than 8:45 a.m. at Snohomish Hall, Room 338. Class begins at 9 a.m. sharp, with short breaks hourly, and a half-hour lunch at noon. Note, no food is provided at the coffee and tea bar, so students are advised to pack a lunch, or have food delivered.

Students should also bring laptops, any past grants written by their organizations, and any other related reference materials. Lectures will be accompanied by digital templates of all the information presented, for studying and note taking purposes.

For more information, including driving directions, parking, and self care notes, visit www.sparkthefiregrantwriting.com/lynnwood.

— By Jennifer Mendez