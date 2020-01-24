Lynnwood Lifestyles: Decorate cakes with American Girl, make molds, find your psychic gifts

Learn cake decorating with American Girl

Saturday, Jan. 25, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

There’s nothing your little girl loves more than American Girl. She likes playing with the dolls, making up stories, perhaps imagining what she will be like in a few short years…

But what if she could learn a valuable skill while having some light-hearted fun?

This coming Saturday, Jan. 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., American Girl in Alderwood Mall is hosting their Cake-Decorating Class for girls ages 8 and up.

Participants will learn the basics of cake decorating, enjoy a light snack and pink lemonade, and receive a goody bag to take home.

They’ll learn how to pipe icing, how to frost a cake, work with colors, and more. For $35, your child could have a brand-new hobby to try at home.

This event does require a reservation, which is non-exchangeable and non-refundable. Please see the American Girl website to make a reservation.

Make your very own silicone mold for free

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2 – 4 p.m.

Perhaps you’ve seen them all over social media, namely Instagram, with their visual appeal and versatility. Not to mention the oddly-satisfying removal from the mold…

Yes, we’re talking about silicone mold-making, where you create a highly-detailed silicone mold of something you enjoy (for example, a butterfly) and then reuse it with resin and special pigments to create the item. Many artists use this technique to create delicate shapes for jewelry or decorations, which they later sell or gift for the holidays and other special events.

If this sounds interesting to you, Allen from Cosmic Ash Studios is hosting a free Advanced Mold Making Class at TAP Plastics right here in Lynnwood. From 2 to 4pm, you could learn how to create many different types of molds, including silicone, how to work with resin and pigments or create several molds at a time.

By the end of the free class, you just might have learned the basics, and then some, of something you’ve always been curious about. But hurry, spots are limited. Please visit their Facebook page to reserve a spot.

Find your psychic gifts

Sunday, Jan. 26, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

This coming Sunday, Jan. 26, you could find your psychic gifts, thanks to spiritual intuition and some help from instructor Vila Loukas.

House of Healing Center of Light, on 189th Avenue West, is hosting a class on the subject. Participants will learn how to open their psychic abilities, such as clairvoyance (spiritual vision), clairaudience (spiritual hearing), and clairsentience (intuition and feeling).

For three hours, the class keeps you on your toes, providing you with a clear path to follow, easy instructions, personal guidance, and plenty of surprises.

Registration is $55 to $65 (late registration), with refunds up to one day before the event. For more information, contact Vila Loukas at 206-551-5992. To sign up and get your tickets, please see the Eventbrite page here.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at freelancebyjenn@gmail.com.