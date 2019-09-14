Lynnwood Lifestyles: Downton Abbey Tea Party, beginner yoga, scavenger hunt

Live Like Lady Mary:

Attend the Downton Abbey Tea Party

Saturday, Sept. 14, 1 – 4 p.m.

The Downton Abbey movie is premiering on September 20th and no one is more excited for it than the team at Cost Plus World Market. To prove it, they’ve tasked their exotic inventory finders with providing all things English, including fine teas, elegant preserves, perfectly-sized tea-time desserts, and luxurious treats.

The exclusive Downton Abbey label is much like the show itself, in its elegance, with bold coloring and classic English detailing. Everything from wine to teacup and saucer sets are available, all within the $4.99 to $35.99 range.

Join the team for an in-store tea party, set to launch the exclusive like, on Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at 1 p.m. Sample the teas and treats, and see what you’d like to take home.

If you would like to see the product line beforehand, please see their Downton Abbey webpage.

Beginner Yoga, Everyone Welcome

Sunday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Finally, a yoga class that is ages 7-plus, for true beginners looking to learn a bit about fundamentals and healthy breathing practices.

This Sunday, Sept. 15, the Lynnwood Library is hosting the Isha Foundation, a volunteer-run, international nonprofit organization dedicated to the empowerment of the everyday human being. Their free Yoga for Beginners class is meant to inform newcomers about yoga and discover a sense of confidence within themselves.

And some benefits of yoga may be worth your time. Chronic ailments, such as asthma and hypertension, have been shown to improve with yoga. Those who often practice it will report better quality sleep, and a feeling of alertness that only comes when you’re well-rested. There is also a boost in productivity and concentration since yoga makes you capable of clearing your mind and focusing on one singular task at hand.

Interested parties are asked to arrive early enough to find a spot and set their mats. If you’d like to learn more about the Isha Foundation and their cause, please visit their website.

Tilly’s Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, Sept. 14, 1 – 4 p.m.

Just a decade or so ago, it was PacSun that served as the skater staple, the one with the board-friendly shoes, distressed jeans and punchy hoodies. These days, with their more mainstream style, skaters have turned to the likes of Tilly’s for their essentials.

Everything from band t-shirts to skate shoes, iconic backpacks to standout beanies, Tilly’s has just about everything to get everyone ready for the upcoming fall chill.

To kick things off, the Alderwood Mall location is having a scavenger hunt on Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at 1 p.m. Stop by the store for your chance to win a Tilly’s Gift Card (up to $500), a Hydro Flask, or a North Face Travel Pack ($800 value). They will also have a few smaller gifts available while supplies last.

For more information, please visit or call (425-921-1125) the shop and ask a sales associate.

— By Jennifer Mendez

