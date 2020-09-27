Lynnwood Lifestyles: Easy fall drinks to make at home

Fall is here and with it comes the need for all things pumpkin.

But let’s be honest…

As good as that new Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is, it can quickly become an expensive habit.

Making that drink, and several other fall favorites doesn’t have to be that hard. In fact, it’s a sure-fire way to save money, stay safe indoors, and spare your wallet.

And if you live with family, roommates, or friends, then this is the perfect way to blow their minds with your amazing talent.

Here are three amazing drinks and their easy-as-pie recipes — no personal life stories here!

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

First start by making or buying cold brew. They sell it bottled at most grocery stores these days, but making it only takes about 12 hours, or overnight (and you get a big batch).

Then you’re going to mix about ⅛ cup half and half, along with ⅛ cup of your milk of choice (real dairy milk froths creamier than non-dairy, so it’ll float on top nicer).

Alternatively, you can use ¼ cup of half and half, if you’re really serious, but the milk really does cut that richness, so it’s up to you.

Mix it with a pinch of salt, 1 tbsp maple syrup, 1 tsp vanilla extract, a pinch of pumpkin pie spice, and about 1 tbsp of pumpkin purée.

Froth with a wand until rich and foamy. If you want it thicker, or creamier, slowly add in more pumpkin or half and half, respectively.

Finally, assemble. Simply pick a pretty glass, fill it with ice and a splash of vanilla syrup (or maple or even vanilla extract, if you don’t have vanilla syrup), and then pour in your coffee. Leave room at the top for the foam, and voilá, you’re done.

Steamed Apple Cider

This one is the easiest of all. Hard to beat apple cider and either a microwave or stovetop.

All you do is pour apple cider in a mug of your choice, and heat it up for about a minute in the microwave. If you’re using the stove, let it simmer, not boil, before pouring into the mug. Garnish with a slice of apple, a cinnamon stick, or a pinch of cinnamon and you’re all set.

Pro tip: Skip the bottled apple cider. It’s very sweet, and has a strange aftertaste, no matter the brand. The alternative would be glass bottled cider from local farms, like the ones in Woodinville.

If you want to go the cheap route without sacrificing flavor, go for the packaged envelope apple cider powder instead.

Vanilla Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

8 ounces of pumpkin purée, 1 cup frozen yogurt (vanilla), ½ cup of ice, ½ cup of milk (vanilla flavored is preferred, but you can also use 1 tbsp of vanilla extract if you have plain milk), and 1 pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg.

That’s all you need to pile into a blender and blitz until smooth. It serves two people, just present them in nice mason jars or pretty cups. It’s the perfect fall morning treat before a good walk through the woods.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area.