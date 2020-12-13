Lynnwood Lifestyles: Easy holiday cookies

It’s that time of year, when baking is just a regular part of everyday life. And with all this time at home, you bet we’re getting creative.

For one thing, instead of buying bake-ready sugar cookies, or relying on a bunch of flour, we’re pulling out the lazy card and opting for cake mix, no-bake recipes, and even five-ingredient cookies.

And since this year is so different, we’re not even doing the traditional stuff, except for this first one:

Cheat Sheet Red Velvet Cookies

1 16.5oz box of red velvet cake mix

⅓ cup of oil (coconut or canola work well)

2 eggs

1 cup white and green sprinkles

Preheat the oven to 350, line two sheets with parchment, and mix all the ingredients minus the sprinkles at first.

Once mixed, add your sprinkles, and gently fold. They might bleed a bit, so limiting the amount you mix is key here.

From there, scoop out the dough a little at a time using an ice cream scoop or spoon. Aim for 1-inch balls. Press to flatten them out, and push in any rogue edges.

Bake for 12 minutes and let cook for 10 before serving.

Peanut Butter & White Chocolate

1 cup of smooth peanut butter

½ a cup of brown sugar (sugar in the raw works too)

1 egg

A pinch of sea salt

And ½ a cup of mini white chocolate chips

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Then literally combine all the ingredients in a bowl, all at once. No need to separate anything or be delicate since there’s no flour in these.

Ideally, just make sure you use a spoon or ice cream scoop to measure out balls of dough — all roughly the same size. 1-1.5 inches makes for a decent size, but you do you.

From there, flatten each out into a disk, and press with a fork (once vertically, and again horizontally, so it’s the classic peanut butter cookie style).

Bake for 12-15 min, cook for 10, and enjoy with a nice cold glass of milk. Or coffee. Or hot chocolate.

No-Bake Oat, Dark Chocolate Cranberry Cookies

½ cup all natural peanut butter

½ cup maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp kosher salt

3 tbsp cocoa or cacao powder

1 cup organic rolled oats

¼ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup mini dark chocolate chips

Mix together your wet ingredients in a pot and heat on the stove on low for about five minutes. Don’t walk away, this is a sticky mixture, so you’ll want to add some non-stick spray first, and stir regularly. The consistency should be smooth, but not too liquid. Don’t simmer or boil, just warm through.

Once it’s smooth, add your dry ingredients and mix until well incorporated. From there, repeat the steps from the peanut butter white chocolate cookies: scoop into balls and flatten out — only, don’t do the fancy fork thing. Instead, add any remaining cranberries or chocolate pieces to the top for decoration. Do it while still warm, so they can stick.

Note: you might have to let the mixture sit for five minutes before working with it, since it might be a little warm. Just don’t wait too long or it’ll form a giant mass of cookie mixture.

Bonus Tips

Looking for ways to make these recipes even more festive?