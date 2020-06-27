Lynnwood Lifestyles: Easy ways to stay hydrated at home and beyond

Staying hydrated does wonders for your body. Not only does it help to debloat you after indulging in that large bowl of pasta, it also helps maintain your basic urinary function.

And those are just two of the many benefits.

It’s also known for aiding your skin and hair, regulating your bowel movements and temperature, and even lubricating your joints.

But oddly enough, despite the benefits it boasts, staying hydrated is one of the hardest things to be mindful of. We’re much more inclined to reach for an energy drink, coffee or soda than we are water.

Here are some easy ways to make sure you get the daily dose of water needed to keep you at your best:

Cucumber is 97% water

Here’s a tough one. While some people absolutely love cucumbers and shove them into cucumber and cream cheese sandwiches, others would rather not stand within 30 feet of them. If you’re not a cucumber fan, try slicing it and adding it to water, or serving it with dip as a chip replacement. Use it to make sushi rolls, or toss it into a smoothie.

Strawberries are 92% water

Strawberries go well with chocolate, oatmeal, yogurt and granola, pancakes, waffles, etc. Freeze them to make smoothies, toss them into your ice cream, or serve them fresh with whipped cream too.

Raspberries are 92% water

Most people love the tartness of raspberries and it’s no surprise. They go with so many things, from chocolate to whipped cream, ricotta cheese, yogurt, or mousse. Mix them into smoothies, or mash them and make jam.

Spinach is 92% water

Spinach is one of those things you either love or hate, but there’s no denying that it’s good for you. The good news is that there are many ways to camouflage it in your meals. Try adding it to eggs with other veggies and making a frittata, or egg cups for breakfast. Or if you want something ideal for lunch or dinner, toss it in some creamy pasta. If you’re still not into it, make a green smoothie and you’ll never guess it’s there.

Carrots are 87% water

That’s right, carrots have a high water content. It might seem surprising, but it makes a top spot on the list. If you’re pressed for ideas on how to eat them, try baby carrots with dip, carrot noodles (spiralized carrots), or chopped carrots in chicken soup. Even finely diced and tossed in rice works well.

And if you want to drink your water….

Look no further than your reusable water bottle, Brita filter, or sparkling water, which comes bottled or canned. Even flavoring regular flat water with fruit is an option. Berries, citrus, and mint are some of the most popular options.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area.