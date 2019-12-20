Lynnwood Lifestyles: Festive storytime fun, holiday social dance, slam dunk improv

Festive Barnes & Noble storytime fun

Saturday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m.

Barnes and Noble Alderwood has been hosting festive events all holiday season long, and they’re showing no signs of stopping.

Just days before the big night, they’re sponsoring a Christmas storytime reading, complete with activities and coupons.

Join the festive fun at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. The children will be listening to the ever-popular Construction Site On Christmas Night by Sherri Duskey Rinker, known for Steam Train, Dream Train and Big Machines: The Story of Virginia Lee Burton.

An engaging read about some construction machines building a big surprise on Christmas night, storytime is sure to be a great hit for children pre-k to 3rd grade.

Early arrivals are encouraged as space is limited. All guests will be provided with a coupon for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4 at the in-store café. For more information, visit the Barnes & Noble website.

Holiday social and dance meetup

Saturday, Dec. 21, 6:15 – 10:30 p.m.

Hayloft Dance Hall

The Lynnwood Dancing Meetup group is hosting a holiday dance at The Hayloft Dance Hall on Saturday, Dec. 21. Open to the public, it’s a chance to let loose, have some fun meeting new people, and most importantly, do something a bit unexpected for the holidays.

There will be a DJ, in-line dancing, a potluck, and even a Bachata dance lesson. Everyone is welcome to bring a dish or dessert. And if you happen to have a friend or two interested in dancing, invite them too.

Guests are asked to wear their best holiday attire and dancing shoes. There will be everything from tango to swing, country to pop playing, so make sure you’re comfortable.

The Holiday Social & Dance Meetup is $12 a person, and features all the excitement and festive cheer of the season. To sign up, visit the Meetup page.

Slam Dunk Improv comedy special

Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Edmonds Community College Black Box Theatre

Need something a little different this time of year? Perhaps a little break from the holidays, and the pressure to have the perfect merry season?

Look no further than Slam Dunk Improve. Based on the game HORSE, where teams try to match each other’s best shot, this show is bound to be a slam dunk.

The first team to score three points wins the night, and a trophy. And although the other team may be sore losers, it’s safe to say everyone will have quite a lot of fun on a completely unrelated note to the holidays.

Snacks will be provided during the break at the concessions stand, including alcoholic drinks. The stand is cash only, but no worries ― credit card and cash are both accepted for ticket sales.

Speaking of ticket sales, the entrance fee is $11 per person with the early-bird special. Tickets at the door are $13 each. Guests are advised to order their tickets early to get the best deal, and pick them up at will-call if needed. To order your tickets now, visit the Black Box Theater ticket shop here.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at freelancebyjenn@gmail.com.