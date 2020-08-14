Lynnwood Lifestyles: Five online options for fashionable face masks

Like it or not, we’re going to be wearing face masks for a while.

So, why not make the best of it? Just because we’re stuck covering our faces, it doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun with it. Regardless of your style, there’s something exciting for everyone to try. There’s casual masks, fancy masks and even runway-worthy masks created by designers who want to make the best out of the situation.

If your biggest concern with them is comfort, style, or size, there are plenty of online shops that feature a ton of suitable options. Even sensitive skin types can choose from a wide selection.

Here are five online shops that should hit just about every box.

Peachy Sunday

Animals, tie-dye, holiday, sassy quotes, solid colors, pop culture references, art, and religion — whatever theme you want is basically here. The masks are all anti-microbial, micro-knit polyester and breathable nylon spandex. Double-layered for protection, these masks are super comfortable and effective.

Consider this store to be more female-oriented, while still catering to children and men. The selection is long, roughly five pages long, but it won’t be as large as a bigger chain, like Etsy.

Etsy

Speaking of which, if you’re looking for more variety of styles, cuts, materials, and prints, then Etsy is your best bet. With hundreds of artists on the platform, there’s something here for everyone. Choose from laid-back styles, all the way to more fancy ones for your “change-of-plans COVID wedding.”

Whatever your mask needs are, you would be hard-pressed to find a store with better options, or a bigger selection.

Lele Sadoughi

For those looking to have fun with their face masks, incorporate them into their outfit, and be very stylish about the whole thing, Lele Sadoughi is a great option. They come in sets of two or three, and are designed to work with fashionable chains that bring the whole look together.

Overall, this is a trendy store, so keep that in mind as you shop. The designs here feature pearls, beads and shiny appliqués.

Carra

If you’re looking for something simple and effective that helps give back, then Carra is for you. With every mask purchase, they give one to someone in need.

Not to mention, these masks are all pretty streamlined and assorted in colors, which means they’re easy to pair with any outfit — no matter the situation. Washable and reusable, they also offer filters (sold separately) for added protection.

Mother

Designer-wear, super chic and edgy, Mother is known for its unique style. There’s faux denim, floral and bandana prints to choose from, as well as plain light blue, for a more neutral tone. For $24, these are actually comparable to other, generic face masks on this list, and beyond. They also sell them in packs of 5 or 50.

Keep in mind, these masks are for people who want the look of something more unique. Artistic and fashion-risk personalities are the target customer here.