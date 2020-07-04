Lynnwood Lifestyles: Five purchases that can improve your sleep

If you’re like most of us, you struggle with sleep issues from time to time. Whether it’s not being able to fall asleep before 3 a.m., or running on fumes for most of the day, only to feel wide awake by 10pm, odds are high there’s something you could improve on.

In fact, if you’re getting less than six hours of sleep per night (for adults), you’re sleep deprived — a problem that’s only gotten worse for Americans over the last 30 years. Between hectic schedules, work demands, and technology addictions, it’s no wonder most of us just can’t sleep.

Lucky for you, there are many items on the market today that can help you get back on track. Here are five of the most highly rated options:

1. Smart sleep alarm clocks

Unlike traditional alarm clocks that simply get set up and forgotten, Smart sleep alarm clocks feature a handy sunset and sunrise setting that lulls you to sleep at night, and gently wakes you up in the morning. Proven to tap into your circadian rhythm, these clocks use light to regulate your body’s natural sleepiness signals.

2. Weighted blankets

Here’s a fun fact: weighted blankets have been proven to reduce anxiety and improve sleep. This makes sense — aside from being very comfortable, it feels like you’re being hugged. This boost of reassurance and comfort does wonders for your mood and sleep.

3. Blue light glasses

By now you’ve heard of blue light emitted from phone and iPad screens, right? It keeps you up at night, which is why article after article states you should put up all tech two hours before bed. Well, that’s probably not going to happen, so wear blue light glasses instead. They’ll block out the harmful effects while you keep watching Netflix.

4. An eye mask

Not only are some of these chic and stylish, eye masks help to block out light in the room. Again, going back to circadian rhythm, this tells your brain it’s time to conserve energy and go to sleep.

5. Sleep supplements

Your body produces melatonin, the sleep hormone — when it’s out of whack, so is your sleep. Luckily, there are many supplements on the market, perfectly safe and organic, that help calm your mind and coax you to sleep in under half an hour.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area.