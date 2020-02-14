Lynnwood Lifestyles: Fly fishing class, Reading with Rover, storytime

Take a Fly Fishing Class

Saturday & Sunday, Feb. 15-16

Lynnwood is home to all kinds of events and activities all year-round — that’s no surprise. It’s a nexus for several nearby cities.

That being said, it occasionally features a surprising event that makes people do a second take. And this time, it’s the Fly Fishing Class offered during the Fly Fishing Show 2020.

Taking place this weekend, Feb. 15-16, it will feature everything you could ever want to learn about the subject. Those who sign up for a class will receive free admission to the rest of the show. Morning classes are 8:30-11 a.m. and there’s an evening class from 5:30-8 p.m.

Event organizers are urging interested parties to sign up quickly here as space is limited and classes will be held indoors only. Should you sign up late, certain classes are being expanded to meet demand. To find out if you can still squeeze in, call 814-443-3638.

Reading with Rover at the Lynnwood Library

Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. – noon

The community-led program, Reading With River, is back in action again in Lynnwood. The reading event for children ages 6 through 12 is at the Lynnwood Library.

Children learning to read, or struggling to improve their reading skills, are welcome to bond together over the common goal. They cozy up in a spot in the library, and read to furry canine friends for moral support.

The Reading With Rover program, started by a local librarian, is now in six school districts in the area. It is recurring, with a group visiting every library and bookstore from here to Woodinville.

The organization is always looking for new opportunities to host events, and take on new volunteers. If you would like to help, or learn more, please visit their website.

Storytime At Barnes & Noble

Saturday, Feb.15, 11 a.m.

Barnes & Noble has been hosting reading events for what feels like forever, and with good reason — they’re a community favorite.

There’s something extra special about visiting your local bookstore for a special treat. Especially since they give out Café coupons at the end of the reading.

This time, the story being read is called Is Lion always the King of the Jungle? Written by Andre Rodrigues, this quirky, funny story, revolves around jungle politics. It’s a light, yet symbolic take on the American political system.

While lively, and full of colorful illustrations for the children to enjoy, it also holds a valuable message — having a vote is both a service and a right.

For more information about the book, author, or the event itself, visit the Barnes & Noble event page.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at freelancebyjenn@gmail.com.