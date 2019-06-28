Lynnwood Lifestyles: Gaming at Barnes & Noble, coding for teachers, blackout poetry

Game On! at Barnes & Noble

Saturday, June 29, 2 p.m.

Barnes & Noble is calling on all gamers to attend their Game On! Event at their Alderwood Mall Parkway June 29. Over the course of the event, special gaming guide books will be spotlighted, so young gamers can learn quick, efficient ways to elevate their skills.

Participants are highly encouraged to bring their own gaming devices and hang out after the event to play with other children. The guides will be available for purchase, ready to help the players with any difficult levels.

Books spotlighted will include, but not be limited to Roblox Top Adventure Games, Minecraft: Guide to Creative, and Fortnite (Official): Battle Royal Survival Guide.

Children and their parents are also encouraged to arrive a few minutes early, so the event can begin on time. There should be plenty of seating available, but arriving early will also guarantee a better view.

Calling All Design Teachers

Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The Apple Store, located at Alderwood Mall, is hosting its App Lab for Teachers: App Design and Prototyping mini class on June 29. The course, which spans an hour and a half, promises to show teachers how they can efficiently teach new, creative material in their own classes.

The mini course will also showcase what Apple is referring to as their Everyone Can Code curriculum, which emphasizes the approachability of Swift coding. Teachers are highly encouraged to adapt the curriculum as they see fit, and use it within their class settings.

Teachers will also use iPads to learn about how apps get designed. Using that information, they will use Keynote to create an app prototype of their own.

Participants are highly encouraged to bring their own iPads, but the devices will also be provided to anyone who doesn’t take theirs.

Aimed at teachers who teach children between the ages of 5 and 18, this may be a valuable App Lab to attend for any local instructors.

Please visit the event page for further details.

Blackout Poetry – Intuitive Art Class

Tuesday, July 9, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m.

Calling on all Lynnwood “wannabe” writers: this is your chance. The Blackout Poetry – Intuitive Art Class, hosted by Angie Louthan, transformational life coach, is the perfect way to feel like a famous, established writer, without actually dedicating the time and effort.

The act of blackout poetry is a very simple one, in fact. It involves reading through a book page, circling the words that seem meaningful to you, and then blacking out the rest of the page.

The toughest part of the process is trusting your gut, hence the name “intuitive art class.” By the end of the class, participants should feel much more trusting of themselves, and confident in their ability to recognize the importance of text.

To add an element of dynamic fun to the class, participants also get to add color and symbols, or even drawings to their page. The art tools (paint, markers, book pages, and canvas) are provided, along with a glass of wine.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and class begins at 6:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to arrive early and mingle. This will also guarantee more time to select book pages that are suitable for everyone’s needs.

Tickets for adults are $20. Children 8-18 are welcome to join (minus the wine) at a cost of $10.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at [email protected].