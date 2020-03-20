Lynnwood Lifestyles: Get back to nature at these local parks

Meadowdale Beach Park

6026 156th St. S.W., Edmonds

Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

As we all know, there’s a worldwide spread of the COVID-19 going on that’s bringing all plans, events and social gatherings to a grinding halt. And that means that for the time being, this normally event-filled column is going to focus on safe, family-friendly activities both locally and at home.

You’ll find all sorts of movie must-watches, reading lists and more coming up, but for the time being, let’s focus on getting some much-needed sunlight.

Meadowdale Beach Park is in Picnic Point-North Lynnwood area, and it’s full of forest trails, picnic tables, shelters and of course, beach access.

Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., it’s the perfect place to unwind, relax and get some exercise. Its gorgeous views are serene, and a great change of pace from the view at home.

So if you haven’t checked it out just yet for whatever reason, now is a great time. The park is large, with a variety of locations to sit and enjoy the views, so there are no concerns about social distancing.

Lynndale Picnic Park Shelter

18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

Open 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

If a large, native forest park with athletic fields and courts, a skate park, playground, and trails sounds more up your alley, then look no further than Lynndale Picnic Park Shelter.

Open from 8:30 in the morning to 8:30 at night, you can walk the dog, have a family picnic, play some basketball, or burn off lunch with a casual hike.

Gold Park

6421 200th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If wide open areas and grassy clearings are more your speed, Gold Park is the answer. Protected as a forested area, this park still features quiet, sleepy trails, but focuses more on letting people unwind in wide open spaces…

Perfect considering the circumstances.

Located near Edmonds Community College, Gold Park features plenty of nature and areas to play catch. But there are no real play areas for children, making it a bit inconvenient for families with young children.

And that’s it for this week, three solid park options to get you out of the house in safety. Stay safe out there.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at freelancebyjenn@gmail.com.