Lynnwood Lifestyles: Health goals with an app, understanding postpartum mood swings



Meet your goals with Apple’s iPhone Health App

Friday, June 14, 12:30 – 1 p.m.

Join the Apple team at the Alderwood Mall location, and learn how easy it is to track your goals with the Health App. Ideal for those who have not used the app before, or who simply want to learn new ways to use the app, the mini course aims to cover a lot of ground in only 30 minutes.

Activity, mindfulness, nutrition, and sleep are all recorded by the app. Medical IDs can also be created, and certainly should, as they could make a difference during emergency situations.

Throughout the class, participants will learn how to set everything up, connect to other health and fitness apps, monitor progress, and reach goals.

Bring your iPhones, and arrive on time for the best experience.

Understand Your Postpartum Mood or Anxiety (PMAD)

Tuesday, June 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Anyone transitioning into parenthood understands the struggle it can be to fill new shoes. Unexpected experiences and fears abound. It’s no surprise, then, that the Verdant Health Commission, a leader on all things health related here in Lynnwood, is providing help in the form of a 2-hour class on the subject.

The Understanding Postpartum Mood or Anxiety Disorder (PMAD) course aims to offer support and information to new parents, partners, and loved ones. Led by Darla Greico, an experienced group leader, the course will cover the surprisingly common baby blues, which span the first two to three weeks after birth, as well as the delayed response that some don’t experience until months, if not years later.

Mothers can use the group to discuss their troubles as well, should they choose to take on a therapy approach. This supportive environment allows women to share their highs and lows, concerns, changing feelings, and even life prior to motherhood.

If there is enough interest in one, there will be an eight-week support group following this PMAD course, starting this summer.

If interested, register for free at the Verdant Health Commission’s PMAD Eventbrite page. Make sure to arrive early as there is limited seating for friends and family, and any late arrivals delay the group progress.