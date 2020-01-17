Lynnwood Lifestyles: Help the homeless, brain food and fitness, sound meditation

Feed the Lynnwood Homeless

Saturday, Jan. 18, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

It’s no secret that Lynnwood has a homeless population, and those who are out in the cold have recently been braving ice and snow. You can help by volunteering with Feed the Homeless – Northend, hosted by Sandra and Jason, which takes place every Saturday morning behind Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church.

This grassroots organization offers a nice hot shower to the homeless, and a warm meal while they wait in line.

This outdoor event is always on the hunt for help, as they rely on donations and volunteers to keep going. If you are interested, or happen to know someone who is, sign up using their Meetup.com page, or simply show up with your donations.

Brain Health: A Blend of Food & Fitness

Friday, Jan. 24, noon – 2 pm

It’s a brand-new year, and with it comes a plethora of broken resolutions…

Unless you stay focused, that is. A little stubbornness can pay off, as long as it’s paired with education and well-applied knowledge.

In that spirit, the Verdant Health Commission is back with yet another super beneficial free class for the Lynnwood community: Brain Health & Fitness – Facts & Food with a Doc & a Dietitian.

This free class will teach participants how diet and exercise truly affect the brain positively. It’ll define brain health, prove that aerobic and strength training exercises boost brain function, and explore how fitness helps with cognitive function, stress and even pain management.

Participants will also learn how to make smarter food choices, and how each of those choices positively impacts the brain.

Led by a PacMed physical therapist and a registered dietitian, this free two-hour class will feature a cooking demo, and a delicious sample of the food prepared during the course.

Of course, pre-registration is required, as seating is limited. Sign up before the class fills up, as they tend to do so days, or even weeks, in advance.

For more information, visit the Eventbrite page.

New Moon Sound Meditation

Sunday, Jan. 26, 7-8:15 p.m.

It’s not every day we hear about sound meditation, but rest assured, this is one of those times.

Instructed by Kim Parker, this sound meditation class is in The Loft, Kim’s own studio. And it is exactly what it sounds like — 75 minutes of copper sound bowls (Himalayan Singing Bowls), helping to relax you and bring you back in alignment while you meditate.

Described as the ultimate solution for those looking to dissolve their inner stressors and 2019 baggage, this class is designed to tease your brainwaves, sync your heart, and help with general mood problems like irritability and impatience.

The class is $35 — no refunds of any kind. Kim will send out an email with class and parking information once you’ve signed up via her website here

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at freelancebyjenn@gmail.com.