Lynnwood Lifestyles: Here’s your 2020 holiday movie watch list

Well it’s the end of the year and it looks like we’re not going anywhere for a while. The good news though, is that we get more time to lounge by the fire, watching movies in our cozy sweatpants.

Is that so bad? Not at all!

Now, it’s true — there’s no shortage of Christmas movies. Why do you need a list to remind you when all the streaming platforms are bombarding you with the holiday spirit as it is?

Simple: They’re only listing the movies in their platform. Consider this an all-around list of options across all of them. A one-stop shop for all things holiday browsing.

Netflix

Holidate Christmas Break-In Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Hometown Holiday Christmas with a Prince White Christmas Midnight at the Magnolia A Very Country Christmas The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two Operation Christmas Drop Christmas Catch A New York Christmas Wedding Elliot the Littlest Reindeer Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale & Santa’s Reindeer Rescue Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square The Grinch Angela’s Christmas Wish The Princess Switch: Switched Again Alien Xmas Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Amazon Prime

Elf Almost Christmas Last Christmas The Nightmare Before Christmas Home Alone Home Alone 2: Lost in New York The Polar Express Miracle on 34th Street Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas Love Actually Arthur Christmas The Santa Clause Rise of the Guardians It’s A Wonderful Life The Holiday Disney’s A Christmas Carol While You Were Sleeping Krampus Bad Santa Office Christmas Party

Disney+

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas A Christmas Carol Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Mickey’s Christmas Carol Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish Noelle I’ll Be Home for Christmas The Christmas Star While You Were Sleeping The Ultimate Christmas Present 12 Dates of Christmas Snowglobe Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups One Magic Christmas The Muppet Christmas Carol ‘Twas the Night The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe The Nutcracker & the Four Realms

HBO Max

Yogi Bear’s All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper The Family Stone Tis The Season To Be Smurfy A Flintstone Christmas A Flintstone Family Christmas Get Santa Yogi’s First Christmas Smurfs Christmas Special All Is Bright Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas Nothing Like the Holidays Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas Hollidaysburg

Hulu

Christmas in the Heartland The Spirit of Christmas The Man Who Invented Christmas A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale My Dad Is Scrooge Christmas in the Smokies A Snow Capped Christmas My Santa An Accidental Christmas 12 Dog Days Till Christmas Last Christmas The Engagement Clause Christmas with the Anderson A Dog for Christmas A Puppy for Christmas A Taste of Christmas Santa Hunters Angels in the Snow The Wiggles: Go, Santa, Go! The March Sisters At Christmas

Bonus tip: This might be the perfect time of year for a month-long subscription to streaming services you don’t otherwise want year-round. While they might not be good purchases if you don’t want to use them regularly, the holiday season is the exception. Not only is more added during this time, it’s also a nice way to make things feel extra cheery.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area.