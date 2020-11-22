Lynnwood Lifestyles: Here’s your 2020 holiday movie watch list

Well it’s the end of the year and it looks like we’re not going anywhere for a while. The good news though, is that we get more time to lounge by the fire, watching movies in our cozy sweatpants.

Is that so bad? Not at all!

Now, it’s true — there’s no shortage of Christmas movies. Why do you need a list to remind you when all the streaming platforms are bombarding you with the holiday spirit as it is?

Simple: They’re only listing the movies in their platform. Consider this an all-around list of options across all of them. A one-stop shop for all things holiday browsing.

Netflix

  1. Holidate 
  2. Christmas Break-In
  3. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
  4. Hometown Holiday
  5. Christmas with a Prince
  6. White Christmas
  7. Midnight at the Magnolia
  8. A Very Country Christmas
  9. The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
  10. Operation Christmas Drop
  11. Christmas Catch
  12. A New York Christmas Wedding
  13. Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
  14. Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale & Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
  15. Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
  16. The Grinch
  17. Angela’s Christmas Wish
  18. The Princess Switch: Switched Again
  19. Alien Xmas
  20. Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Amazon Prime

  1. Elf
  2. Almost Christmas
  3. Last Christmas
  4. The Nightmare Before Christmas
  5. Home Alone
  6. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  7. The Polar Express
  8. Miracle on 34th Street
  9. Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
  10. Love Actually
  11. Arthur Christmas
  12. The Santa Clause
  13. Rise of the Guardians
  14. It’s A Wonderful Life
  15. The Holiday
  16. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
  17. While You Were Sleeping
  18. Krampus
  19. Bad Santa
  20. Office Christmas Party

Disney+

  1. Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
  2. A Christmas Carol
  3. Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas
  4. LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
  5. Mickey’s Christmas Carol
  6. Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
  7. Noelle
  8. I’ll Be Home for Christmas
  9. The Christmas Star
  10. While You Were Sleeping
  11. The Ultimate Christmas Present
  12. 12 Dates of Christmas
  13. Snowglobe 
  14. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
  15. Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
  16. One Magic Christmas
  17. The Muppet Christmas Carol
  18. ‘Twas the Night
  19. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
  20. The Nutcracker & the Four Realms

HBO Max

  1. Yogi Bear’s All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper
  2. The Family Stone
  3. Tis The Season To Be Smurfy
  4. A Flintstone Christmas
  5. A Flintstone Family Christmas
  6. Get Santa
  7. Yogi’s First Christmas
  8. Smurfs Christmas Special
  9. All Is Bright
  10. Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas
  11. Nothing Like the Holidays
  12. Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas
  13. A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas
  14. Hollidaysburg

Hulu

  1. Christmas in the Heartland
  2. The Spirit of Christmas
  3. The Man Who Invented Christmas 
  4. A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
  5. My Dad Is Scrooge
  6. Christmas in the Smokies
  7. A Snow Capped Christmas
  8. My Santa
  9. An Accidental Christmas
  10. 12 Dog Days Till Christmas
  11. Last Christmas
  12. The Engagement Clause
  13. Christmas with the Anderson
  14. A Dog for Christmas
  15. A Puppy for Christmas
  16. A Taste of Christmas
  17. Santa Hunters
  18. Angels in the Snow
  19. The Wiggles: Go, Santa, Go!
  20. The March Sisters At Christmas

Bonus tip: This might be the perfect time of year for a month-long subscription to streaming services you don’t otherwise want year-round. While they might not be good purchases if you don’t want to use them regularly, the holiday season is the exception. Not only is more added during this time, it’s also a nice way to make things feel extra cheery.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area.

 

