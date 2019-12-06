Lynnwood Lifestyles: Holiday arts and crafts fair, tree lighting, cookies with Santa

A Very Washington Holiday & Crafts Fair

Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Vertical World North, best known locally as the best climbing gym around, features specialized walls and staff ready to help you become the best climber you can possibly be. Avid, skilled climbers and beginners alike all go to Vertical World North to practice for the real thing, out in the wild.

Or even just for fun.

And while most are used to Vertical World’s events, such as their youth camps and holiday break camps, it’s the arts and crafts fair that really gets people talking this time of year.

Starting on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m., this free community event is open to everyone, even non-gym members. There will be 25 local vendors, all selling their unique art.

While climbing is not included upon entry, new guests and neighbors can check out the gym, learn the ropes (no pun intended), and snap up some local gifts, perfect for giving this holiday season.

If interested, the gym rates begin at $20 for a Daily Pass. All Access is $69 a month. You’re welcome to bring your own gear if you have it, but otherwise, shoes can be rented for $6 and harnesses for $4.

Christmas Tree Lighting

Saturday, Dec. 7, 4-7 p.m.

It’s officially December, and the long-awaited annual Christmas Tree Lighting is upon us. On Dec. 7, between 4 and 7 p.m., locals can join the free event and enjoy live music, food trucks, carnival rides, and of course, the tree lighting itself.

There will be a photo booth for people to take fun pictures, fire pits to stay warm, and a visit from Santa Claus. Children can take pictures with him before he flies back to the North Pole — he’s a busy man, after all.

Hosted by the Silver Creek Family Church off of 176th Street Southwest, the event is free and sure to be a hit, just like every year. Round up your friends and family, and start making weekend plans now!

Eat some cookies with Santa

Sunday, Dec. 8, 1-4 p.m.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, Santa is busy. He’s making his rounds to every store, every event and holiday party. And somehow, he’s still finding the time to direct the elves at the North Pole!

How he does it, we can’t say for sure, but what we do know is his latest and greatest plan: Heritage Park.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, between 1 and 4 p.m, he’ll be at the Heritage Cottage meeting and greeting the locals. He might also pop into the Interurban Trolley Car No. 55, the Northwest Veterans Museum and the Sno-Isle Genealogical Library, so be prepared. Bring your camera, and an empty stomach — there’s going to be plenty of home-baked cookies to go around.

The event is free and open to the public. It’s the perfect way to spend a festive weekend with the family. For more information, visit the Lynnwood Alderwood Manor Heritage Association events page.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at freelancebyjenn@gmail.com.