Lynnwood Lifestyles: How to pack a backpack, 45-plus meetup, true crime even

How to Pack A Backpack Workshop

Tuesday, May 28, 6 – 8 p.m.

REI is the local neighborhood outdoorsy shop that’s expanded into international orders. Selling everything from hiking boots, to kayaks, to personal anchor systems meant for climbers, the store has become the one-stop shop for all things adventure.

So, unsurprisingly they’ve found more ways to keep customers happy in recent years. Selling used clothing, to limit the environmental impact, was a start. But the REI Outlet sells all other gear, including award-winning backpacks, at what’s often a cushy sale.

And the classes — they’re pretty much a must for any outdoorsy person. Experts will put on demonstrations, answer questions, run through the motions of potential encounters and mishaps, etc.

In fact, on Tuesday, May 28, beginning at 6 p.m., there’s a “How to Pack a Backpack Workshop” at the Alderwood Mall location. Member price is $20, non-member is $40, and there’s only 12 seats available. Once they’re full, registration closes.

In the class, attendees will learn how to comfortably pack and carry hiking/camping essentials, how to make sure that the pack is a good fit for your back, and how to ensure your next trip goes as smoothly as possible.

Although not required, people are welcome to bring their own packs and gear, so the instructor can help pack. It’s also best to show up on time, if not a few minutes before, just to avoid keeping others waiting.

For registration, please visit the website.

Older and Wiser (45+) Meet-Up

Saturday, May 25, 2 p.m.

If you’re 45 or older, single — or not — make a note that you can now meet new, older and wiser friends much easier than ever before. Thanks to a Meet-Up group called Older and Wiser (45+), which consists of singles and couples who go on great adventures together, you can now tell your children that you have plans this weekend.

The group goes bowling, hosts games and potlucks, tries out tango clases, hold their very own, very festive Christmas parties, and has even gone on a trip to Ocean Shores together.

Currently, they are planning a barbecue this Saturday, May 25. So far, 20 attendees have signed up, but anyone else can, as long as they join the group on Meetup.com.

Melissa, the group leader tries to organize something every week or two, but other members are more than welcome to plan something as well.

So, if you’re single, or you’re taken but you’d both really like to make new friends in the area, feel free to join in on the fun.

Please see their event page for more details and registration.

Sit Crooked and Talk Straight

Thursday, May 30, 7 p.m.

There’s a true crime event being held at the Barnes & Noble on Alderwood Mall Parkway next Thursday, May 30, starting at 7 p.m., and it’s being hosted by none other than the members of the My Favorite Murder Podcast.

Lovers of the crime genre can meet other fans, discuss the podcast, and pick up their new book, titled Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered.

As per usual with these events, people are encouraged to get there early, because it’s a while-supplies-last event. There will be exclusive giveaways and podcast merch, so any fans of the show won’t want to miss out.

To sign up, please fill out the short event form.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at [email protected]