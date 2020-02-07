Lynnwood Lifestyles: Ideas for your Valentine, plus a free cooking demo at Verdant

DIY Love Letter for Valentine’s Day

Saturday, Feb. 8, noon – 3 p.m.

Macy’s STORY, a recurring monthly store event designed to entertain customers and cultivate creativity, is back. And this time, it’s all about Valentine’s Day.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, you’ll be able to create your very own DIY Valentine’s Day card. Paper craft is the name of the game here, and all supplies — including pens, markers, card stock and heart cutouts — will be provided.

So go ahead, try it out. Instead of buying a card and going the traditional route, why not give your special someone a handmade gift that stands out?

Valentine’s Day sweets and treats at World Market

Saturday, Feb. 8, 1 – 4 p.m.

Chocolate, berries, candy, bubblies — they’ll all be making their grand debut on Saturday, Feb. 8 at World Market Alderwood.

Sample the latest line of delicious sweets and treats, and pick something up just in time for your romantic getaway, or date night. Whether you’re a fan of something decadent, or just lightly refreshing, chocolate or gummy, there’s bound to be something just right.

As a bonus, they’re also sharing their special dessert recipe. It’s just the thing to make at home, and all the ingredients are provided in the store for your convenience.

So whether you want to buy treats, make something sweet, or both, World Market will provide something special to share with your special someone this Valentine’s Day.

Make a meal to impress with the help of Verdant Health

Monday, Feb. 10, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Verdant Health Commission is hosting a free cooking demo to help you make a healthy, delicious meal for a special someone.

This three-course menu, designed by a registered dietitian nutritionist, is easy enough for anyone of any skill level to accomplish. It features food samples, recipes, education on healthy food choices and swaps, as well as a tutorial designed to teach you how to keep things simple and easy in the kitchen.

Those attending will enjoy learning something new, while tasting scrumptious healthy meals. They will also be getting recipes to take home for future use and sharing.

The class is 90 minutes long, and begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. There is very limited seating in the Verdant Health Commission rooms, so pre-registration is required.

A note on the Verdant Health Commission here: the Verdant Community Wellness Center, located on 196th Street Southwest, is known as a pillar of health in the Lynnwood community. They lead classes, events and education on all things health, and actively host free courses for community members to learn impactful tips for better living. Their classes always fill up quickly, both because they’re value-packed, and small by design.

If you or someone you know would benefit from healthy tips and tricks, visit the Verdant Health Commission’s website for more information on other events.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at freelancebyjenn@gmail.com.