Lynnwood Lifestyles: Interactive toys for cats

There’s a huge misconception about cats — that they really don’t care about humans. That they much rather eat, sleep, and lounge by themselves all day, every day.

And sure, many do. They can be rather apathetic, but they can also be rather sweet…even playful!

If you’ve been looking for a way to encourage that playfulness, it might be time to invest in some interactive toys that don’t necessarily require human assistance.

Here are a few options to consider.

PetFusion Ambush Interactive Electronic Cat Toy

It’s round and relatively small, but it comes with all the bells and whistles. Not only does this little toy light up, it randomly rotates colored feathers for a stimulating hunting experience.

It also features anti-skid protection for hardwood and tile so it can run around with your cat safely chasing after it. 4 AA batteries are included.

Moody Pet Fling-Ama-String Cat Toy

If your cat is a little lazier, with a heightened need for specific amusement, then the Moody Pet Fling-Ama-String Cat Toy might be the ticket.

Featuring two speeds, this string-flinging machine hands from any doorknob, and requires 3 AA batteries (not included).

Essentially one end of the long, brightly colored cord features a constantly rotating conveyor belt that makes the cord fling in and out. Cats are enchanted by the movement, biting and clawing in an attempt to stop the string.

But even after they catch it, the string automatically goes right back to its usual rotation, making it an endless hunt.

Allstar Pop N Play Cat Toy in Green

In our last interactive toy article we spoke about the tree log with squirrels for dogs. This is a bit of a cat equivalent, only it’s a round, green dome with mice and feathers.

Measuring 9 inches long by 9 inches wide and 3.14 inches high and featuring a 360-degree advantage, this little dome automatically pops mice or feathers out from basically every angle. The result? Your cat feels like they are actively hunting from the comfort of their own home.

You can set it on a 15-minute timer so it automatically shuts off without your assistance, or you can let it go for hours — the choice is yours. Turn it on while you quickly run an errand, and your cat might not even notice you left.

It requires 4 C batteries, not included.

Pet Zone Fly By Spinner Interactive Cat Toy

What’s better than an automatic butterfly floating around in a controlled area, keeping your cat occupied for hours? Nothing. Nothing at all.

This little toy resembles all those feather wands every cat owner has lying around somewhere, only it doesn’t require you for assistance. With the help of one AAA battery (not included) it will wiggle a butterfly in the air, making your cat’s eyes dilate in a matter of seconds.

It swings the butterfly around, spins, vibrates, follows unpredictable patterns, and even makes electronic sounds to keep your cat entertained for a long, long time. And thanks to that single battery, it’s also cheap to maintain. What’s not to like?

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area.