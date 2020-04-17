Lynnwood Lifestyles: Keeping it together while staying at home

It’s been a tough few weeks of quarantine with businesses large and small closing until further notice. No eating out, no socializing, and no real enjoyment of the spring weather we’ve been getting…

But before you throw in the towel and give up on those rare, bright, sunny days, it’s time to remember a very important lesson:

This won’t last.

And until then, we just need to make the best of it. So in that go-getter spirit, it’s time to dive into some of the ways you can retain a sense of normalcy while in quarantine.

Step 1: Develop A New Routine

Many people are working from home, unemployed, or working odd hours, so it’s safe to say everyone has had to endure quite a few changes.

And that means holding onto your old routine just isn’t going to work. It’s time for a new one, preferably one where you wake up at a normal time, go to sleep at a normal time, and incorporate a solid balance of productivity and relaxation.

Set aside hours for work (or looking for work) include some hobbies, and see if you can find the time for new things. Maybe try new recipes, take a free online course, or learn an instrument (there’s free apps if you look; here’s a piano one).

Step 2: Stay Connected

This is the most important tip on this list, so if nothing else, heed this:

Family and friends are still around, having to endure quarantine, find their new normal, and deal with all the obstacles that you and the rest of the world are dealing with right now. They need you just as much as you need them.

So plan virtual get-togethers on FaceTime, Zoom, Hangouts, or wherever else you want. Get the same snacks from the grocery store so you can “share,” and watch Netflix together using the party extension.

Catch up, gossip, have a laugh, and just hang out for a few hours. You’ll be surprised how normal everything feels when you get back in touch.

Step 3: Eat At Home, But Make It Fun Sometimes

Before quarantine, you likely ate out at least once or twice a month. Some might have gone out weekly. Either way, however much you used to go out to eat, there’s something to hold onto there: these were days where a meal felt special and you likely enjoyed some social time.

But you can recreate that at home. Sure, it might not be the same, but it can feel pretty good. Pull up some recipes online, marinate some ribs, use the BBQ, or just have some food delivered.

To make it feel extra fun, eat on your patio or balcony. FaceTime a few friends you’d have normally gone out with, and catch up. Oh, and make sure you actually dress up for the event.

Step 4: Stick to Normal Hours

Here’s a common issue plenty of people are having while quarantined: they’re going to sleep at 2, 4, even 7 a.m., because they don’t have to stick to a rigid schedule to adhere to for the time being.

The bad thing about that? Well, there’s more than one reason:

For starters, it increases ghrelin, the hormone that makes you hungry, while decreasing Leptin, the hormone that tells your brain when you’re full. Put that together, and you’re in for a snacky day of overeating and weight gain.

Also, it weakens the immune system, which we all really need to be stronger than ever right now. And it raises our insulin levels and increases fat storage, putting us at higher risk for Type 2 diabetes.

So, stick to normal hours. If you used to wake up at 7, stick to that, or at least don’t go beyond 9, just so you can fall asleep at a regular time at night. If you need help sleeping, use a diffuser, try turning off all electronics an hour before sleep, hire an expert cuddle buddy (a family pet), and try a meditation app on your phone.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area.