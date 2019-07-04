Lynnwood Lifestyles: Learn Lynnwood history, dabble at Ladies Paint Night, remix Madonna

Learn History & Heritage At the Park

Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Learn some history at Heritage Park, guaranteed to be family fun, this July 13. There are brand new LEGO Play areas for children, hosted by LEGO artist Dan Parker, known for his construction of cargo boats, the Statue of Liberty, entire chess sets, and even Minecraft levels.

There is also a trolley tour (Interurban Car 55), which features giveaways for children, such as a conductor’s badge, a LEGO trolley, and an airplane.

Of course, there’s still plenty of entertainment for adults as well, including the Lynnwood Alderwood Manor Heritage Association and Museum. It covers Lynnwood’s very old history, back when the Puget Mill Company first logged this area in 1917.

Adults may be surprised to learn quite a few interesting things about the area, including how it was once a Victorian coastal town, promoted as the halfway point between Seattle and Everett, featuring a 30-acre farm full of gardens, orchards, and a hatchery.

As if that wasn’t enough, there is also the Sno-Isle Genealogy Library, where you could potentially find family ties, and the NW Veterans Museum. There’s also rock painting for adults and children alike.

Families attending are encouraged to arrive early as the park should be packed, and there’s plenty to see and do.

For more information about this free event, and others, please visit the park’s event page.

Unleash Your Creativity At Ladies Paint Night

Saturday, July 6, 1 – 3:30 p.m.

If you’ve been searching for a way to make new lady friends, carve a little time out for yourself and rediscover your creative side, then this may be the event for you. Hosted by Kay The Paint Lady, a group of women will strive to create a canvas painting they can take home and hang as part of their art collection.

More than painting, the event is promoted as a way for women to find confidence in themselves, to embrace their inner artist. It’s about sisterhood, and making new connections through art and wine and, of course, delicious food.

Hosted at The Spaghetti Factory, attendees will enjoy a meal, wine, music, girl talk and Kay’s artistic guidance for two solid hours of entertainment and relaxation.

Tickets are $35, no refunds. To sign up for the class, visit the EventBrite page.

Remix Madonna At Apple Labs

Saturday, July 6, 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Just in case you’re unaware, Apple Labs is quickly becoming one of the major event centers in Lynnwood. With their hot spot at Alderwood Mall, they’re filling up their calendar with quirky, educational ways to get locals in the door, using their devices.

And this weekend is no exception. For an hour and a half, this Saturday, July 6, participants will learn how to remix music and unleash their own creative side, using Madonna’s song “Crave.”

Participants will learn what inspired Madonna, and then deconstruct it to learn more about what goes on behind the scenes of music making. Then, they will use the GarageBand app on iPhone to create their own versions of the song.

Devices will be provided, for those who don’t have their own on hand. Visit the Apple website to sign up for the free event.