Lynnwood Lifestyles: Learn to camp better with REI, make bead bracelets at Macy’s

Learn to Camp Better With REI

Tuesday, July 2, 6-8 p.m.

A lucky group of 12 can learn how to camp better thanks to REI’s “Backcountry Tents and Sleep Systems Workshop.” For two hours, the attendees will learn about different tent variations, the wide selection of sleeping bags based on climate, gender and preferred sleeping positions, as well as the tweaks that make all the difference in comfort overnight.

All of the equipment is provided, so attendees are encouraged to just show up in a timely manner, sign in, and ask questions. No experience is necessary.

If you’d like to sign up for the class, you can find the registration page here. Member price is $20, and non-member is $40. A lifetime membership with REI is only $20 and grants you discounts on classes and workshops, access to in-store garage sales, member exclusive events, and an annual member dividend.

Learn to Manage Your Anger, Stress & Depression

Thursday, June 6, 6-8 p.m.

College of Hope is presenting “3 Cousins: Anger, Stress & Depression” at the Trinity Place Apartments on 46th Avenue West on Thursday, June 6.

The class is geared toward anyone suffering with anger, stress and depression, or who may know someone who does. It will cover the skills that help manage these difficult feelings, as well as how these three emotions tend to feed off each other, causing anguish and torment.

Participants will learn how to deal with their emotions, identify when it’s time to ask for help, and feel better on a daily basis — all super helpful things for anyone who’s been struggling through life despite strong, confusing feelings.

Registration for this class did close on Friday, May 24, but people are encouraged to call and ask about availability, since it’s likely not everyone who signs up this early will be able to attend.

Any openings can be filled by new registrants, should the opportunity arise, which means if this sounds like a class you’d greatly benefit from, please keep calling and asking if there’s a new seat available. The number for the College of Hope is 425-353-8112.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a notebook and pen, or other preferred writing method to take notes during class.

Brighten your spring with bead bracelets at Alderwood

Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friendship bracelet making is coming to Alderwood Mall on June 8. Anyone looking to make a colorful bracelet, or use letter beads to creatively showcase a name can find the workshop at Macy’s.

This is the perfect source of entertainment for children and teenagers, as well as adults looking to add a pop of fun color to their lives. Artsy types, trendsetters and whimsy attendees are all welcome to join.

The Brighten Your Spring Bracelet Making event is free to join. All necessary bracelet-making supplies will be provided. Bring your family, or bring a few friends to join in on the fun with you, and make something to symbolize your bond. There’s no better way to make a statement this spring.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at [email protected]