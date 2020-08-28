Lynnwood Lifestyles: Looking for a new hobby? Here are three to try

It’s been almost six months since the COVID-19 lockdown was announced and we are now nearing the change of yet another season. Soon, we’ll be prepping jack-o-lanterns, the true mark of autumn.

Boredom has become a bit of a problem as of late. Six months stuck indoors with limited activities and very little social interaction is enough to make anyone feel isolated and stripped of freedom.

The good news is that sometimes the best hobbies are the ones we’ve never stopped to consider. Your latest and greatest endeavor might be a short brainstorm away.

Here are three hobbies to help you get started:

Learn to code

Coding is one of those things most people assume they can’t do. It seems so complicated, a series of numbers, letters, and symbols. A bit like learning a new language.

And yet, if you can see past that and dedicate yourself to it, you can make just about anything. Games, programs — even website styles and functionality. It’s all possible with coding.

Now granted, it’s highly possible to be proficient in one coding language over another. There are many out there, some more common, others long dead.

There’s a lot of ground to cover, but seeing as how we’re not going anywhere for awhile, there’s no time like the present. Here are some free resources if you want to get started.

Start your own podcast

It seems as though everyone in the public eye has a podcast these days. Celebrities, public speakers, tech industry professionals, authors and businesses alike have at least dabbled in it at one point or another.

And surprisingly, it’s not as complicated as it sounds. Sure, a microphone is essential, as is the ability to post these episodes onto digital platforms, but you’d be surprised how cost-effective things have gotten. A solid microphone off Amazon can be as cheap as $40.

This is largely because the baseline has gotten infinitely higher. Take TVs, for example: a suitable starter model is now roughly $350 for 4K UHD. That’s a fraction of what TVs used to cost for less features just a decade ago.

So if starting a podcast sounds appealing, consider what you know a lot about, and take some notes. Craft a series outline. In the meantime, here’s a useful guide.

Try archery

That’s right — archery. Think about it: It’s perfect for anyone looking for a fun, strategic sport that requires distance from others. All you need is a bow, a few arrows, an apple (or cans) to aim at, and enough space to aim and fire. It’s cost-efficient and unfussy.

If you live in the country, or happen to have a sizable backyard, you’re set. Those in more urban areas might need to find nearby woods to practice. Somewhere isolated, of course.

That being said, it’s a great excuse to get out of the house. It won’t put you at risk, since it’s not a particularly social activity. A change of pace that requires utter focus and practice can do wonders.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area.