Lynnwood Lifestyles: Mental health tips for those feeling the strain of COVID-19

Just a few months ago, the coronavirus epidemic was miles and miles away, in a far-off city in China. But fast forward just three short months, and nearly one-third of the world’s population is now under quarantine…

With so much uncertainty looming, it’s no surprise that about 35% of Americans say their mental health has worsened as a result of self-isolation and the general ambiguity regarding just about everything we know and love.

To help our neighbors, friends and family, we directed our top three questions to local mental health care practitioner Ashley Robinson, a registered nurse from Seattle Children’s Hospital with a background in behavioral medicine.

Q: What do you think causes strain on people’s mental health during quarantine?

A: Definitely the uncertainty of this virus and when we can return to a “normal” state of living. The loss of jobs/being ordered to stay at home while working and schooling children is a major stressor. Not everyone is prepared mentally or financially for staying home in this situation. The sense of social isolation is a major stressor to many individuals. The strain on hospital systems now that there are more COVID cases than ever are effecting patient care for non-covid cases. Mental health facilities are discharging patients not necessarily ready to be back in the community, which is scary for the patients.

Q: What do you suggest people do on a daily basis to get themselves to a healthier state of mind?

A: I think it’s important to take care of your emotional, physical and spiritual health however you can. Connect with people you love/trust over the phone or through video chat. Get fresh air daily with a minimum of 30 minutes of exercise (6 feet apart from others to meet social distancing). Pick up a new hobby to stimulate your mind. Make your current space your oasis for the time being. Take care of spiritual needs through meditation or looking up services offered by places of worship online.

Q: Are there any tools or resources you can point to that you’ve seen work with your patients in the past?

A: My favorite resource for mental health questions and concerns is NAMI. There is also the suicide hotline available 24/7.

Hotline numbers:

NAMI – 1-800-950-NAMI

National Suicide Prevention hotline – 1-800-273-8255

Snohomish County Crisis Responders – 425-388-7215 or toll-free 800-584-3578.

Crisis Connections – 206-461-3210

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifest