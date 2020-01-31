Lynnwood Lifestyles: Nerd Faire, Art of Food and Wine, Alice & Rapunzel storytime

Nerd Faire 2020

Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Last year’s Nerdfaire was such a success that they’re bringing it back this year, at the very same place — the Lynnwood Convention Center. Only this time, instead of claiming a section of the building, they’re taking over the entire space, and filling it with all things nerdy.

Just like last year, there will be panels, workshops (rooms 1A and 1C), a show floor, games running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and a Cosplay Contest at 6:30 p.m.

For the Cosplay Contest, children’s, beginner, and advanced cosplays are all welcome to join in on the fun. Each will be judged by category.

Food and beverage tickets were sold out last year, so the event organizers are requesting that everyone pre-order the tickets to help them plan better. They have to order special badges and prepare the food, so they need a better idea of how many people to anticipate.

Registration and will-call starts at 9 a.m., one hour before the event begins. Tickets are free for children ages 12 and under. Children ages 13 to 17 can enter the event for $5 with a $2.12 fee. Regular tickets for ages 18+ are $25 with a $3.42 fee. All Early Bird tickets are now sold out.

Enjoy an evening out: Enjoy the Art of Food And Wine

Saturday, Feb. 8, 5 p.m.

A community event, this will help raise funds for public art projects in the area. Help a good cause, help fuel and support creativity, and get some delicious food and wine.

Currently, there is an Early Bird ticket option available for only $15. It includes 10 food bites. Tickets will go up to $20 after Jan. 31. For those only interested in food, early bird pricing is $25; $35 after Jan. 31.

If you want the full deal (food and wine), Early bird pricing is $40, $50 after Jan. 31. That includes 10 bites and 10 wine tastings.

For more information, and ticket purchasing, please see the event website.

Storytime with Alice & Rapunzel

Saturday, Feb. 1, noon – 2:45pm

If your little one is a fan of Alice in Wonderland or Rapunzel, then you’re set to become the best adult ever. Taking place at the Lynnwood Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 1 from noon to 2:45 p.m., Alice and Rapunzel will be hosting storytime for kids.

There will also be a crafting session, photo time, and plenty of fun socializing with other avid fans of the Disney characters.

Of course, there are specific, scheduled times for each little event, as this is part of a larger event — Nerdfaire 2020. If you are attending the convention, your entrance to this character event is included. It is highly recommended as there will be a children’s Cosplay Contest taking place during Nerdfaire.

Registration is not required for this event, but event organizers are asking to please be called if you only plan on attending Storytime with Alice & Rapunzel. The number is 425-778-7155. For more information, please visit the website.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at freelancebyjenn@gmail.com.