Lynnwood Lifestyles: Noodle cooking for teens, school prep, skating summer camp

When Teens Cook Noodles

Saturday, July 13, 1-3 p.m.

The Verdant Community Wellness Center is Lynnwood’s health epicenter. For nearly half a century, it’s been providing classes and programs that have a lasting impact on the community’s ability to make healthy lifestyle choices.

This Saturday, they’re offering a free noodle cooking class for adolescents called Teens in the Kitchen: Oodles of Noodles. During this two-hour class, participants will learn all there is to know about udon, soba, zoodles (noodles made from zucchini, usually with a spiralizer) and even rice.

Specifically designed for teens between the ages of 11 and 17, this class is led by Dietitian Nutritionist Amy Reuter, and focuses on cooking techniques and tips, as well as delicious, yet healthy recipes that your teens can make at home.

Due to the hands-on nature of the recurring class, each session is limited to 8-16 participants. Everyone will work in groups of three to four people, and will sample every dish created, including stir-fry, noodle soup, and Thai curry.

Interested parties are encouraged to wear comfortable closed-toe shoes, and pull back their hair. Although the class is free, pre-registration is required. Contact the organizer with any questions at [email protected].

JCP Kids Zone For School Prep

Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m. – noon

It may be summer, but as all parents and children know, time flies when you’re having fun. School is right around the corner again, which means you’ll soon be having to prep for everything your child may need for the coming school year.

And JCPenney wants you to know that they are ready to help. Their Kids Zone, held this Saturday, July 13 encourages families to come in and color a back-to-school IZOD pencil pouch.

Those attending receive a one-day only, 10% off coupon to shop in the store, making those back-to-school pants, backpacks and shoes a little more smartly priced.

And if you can’t make it, don’t worry — this event is being held on the second Saturday of every month for the rest of the summer.

For an extra incentive, children get an ID badge, a lanyard, collector’s pins, and a project master medallion if they complete six projects with JCP.

Of course, these projects change month to month. July’s is a pencil pouch, but August is a Nerf target board, and September is a pair of crazy sunglasses.

Skating Summer Camp

Monday-Friday, July 15-19, 9 a.m. – noon

For children ages 7 to 13, there’s no better activity than an exciting physical sport that gets them up and moving. Luckily, the Skate Survival Summer Camp at Lynnwood’s Bowl and Skate is just the ticket.

This is the perfect week-long camp for children who want to learn how to skate and have fun this summer. In addition to the session July 15-19, there’s another one Aug. 19-23.

Certified instructors will focus on safety, skate etiquette and turning and stopping, as well as obtaining optimum comfort while skating.

Interested parties should register now, before classes fill up. The camp is a week long, and costs $135.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at [email protected].