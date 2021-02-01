Lynnwood Lifestyles: Organize your home in 30 days

Organizing an entire house or apartment is a daunting task. Depending on just how much stuff you have, it can prove to be a long, tedious endeavor.

However, with a little planning, everything gets easier — yes, even organizing your home.

If you’ve been looking for a piecemeal, step-by-step plan to organize your living space, then look no further. We have you covered.

Day 1:

Designate three piles per room (one to keep, one to toss and one for donations). Bins work well here.

Plan out your days ahead (tackle the bigger tasks on weekends, and lighter, mindless tasks for weekdays). For instance, during the week, you could focus on the toss and donate piles, since that always goes quicker. You could even make donations on your way home from grocery shopping for the week. That way, the weekends could be better put to use organizing items from your keep pile.

Day 2:

Start with the toss pile, or even the toss and donation piles simultaneously. Handle this for one room only.

Depending on how messy the room is, you might need 2 days to wrap this up.

If you’re going out anyway, tack on a donations run to your errands list.

Highly suggested task for weekdays.

Day 3:

If you’re not done with the previous room, wrap that up, then make a donations run.

If you’re done with that room, focus on another one. Same thing here, donation and toss piles.

Depending on how messy the room is, you might need two days to wrap this up.

If you’re going out anyway, tack on a donations run to your errands list.

Highly suggested task for weekdays.

Day 4 – 10:

Rinse and repeat the instructions from day 3.

If you finish early, consider this extra time to actually organize the items from your keep pile.

Day 11:

Make a new pile for items you want to keep, but store away. Ensure this pile is in one room, in one general area. This will be your station for however long you need.

Move all the qualifying items to this area.

Day 12:

Find boxes (either plastic or cardboard) and label them by room name.

Categorize items you want to keep but store into these boxes.

Day 13 – 15:

Dedicate one solid area to store these boxes.

If you can’t place them all in one area, make some room in the closet space in each room (place labeled boxes in the closets that make the most sense). For instance, overflow from the kitchen could be stored in a pantry or hallway closet near the kitchen, while bathroom overflow like towels can be stored in either a bathroom closet or even laundry area.

Date these boxes as you store them.

Make sure the labels are facing out.

Day 16:

Set an alarm on your phone to check these boxes in a year. If you still haven’t used anything from them, consider revisiting the items. You might want to donate a few things.

Day 17:

Now that you have extra space to move around in, take the time to look for interior design inspiration. What overall style can you replicate using items you already have?

Day 18:

Finalize your interior design inspiration search.

Decide on an overall look for each room.

Remember — a good look is a clean, organized one.

Day 19:

Research storage options that fit your overall aesthetic. Baskets work for rustic farmhouse decor, or even mid-century modern, depending on finish and color. Clear plastic bins work well for modern decor. Industrial decor benefits from metal caddies and wooden crates.

Place your online order, if applicable.

Day 20:

Create one more pile per room, this time to consolidate knickknacks and small items you don’t use all the time.

Set this pile aside in every room.

Day 21:

Purchase storage solutions you researched on Day 19.

If you purchased everything online instead, consider this extra time to work on your piles from Day 20.

Day 22 – 25:

Dedicate these few days to organizing those small items in baskets, finding logical spots for them, and organizing

Day 26:

Assess every room and make a list of the areas you still wish to change. Maybe a corner of your bedroom feels empty now? Or maybe an area in your living room is still cluttered?

Day 27:

Move furniture around for better flow and organization, if you haven’t already. Pay extra attention to the problem areas found on Day 26.

Look for items that tie in the decor, like throws, pillows, or artwork.

Either order them online or purchase them from the store if you happen to be going out anyway.

Day 28 – 30:

Spend these last few days tinkering with every room using any new decor tie-ins you may have bought.

Return any excess items or items you don’t immediately love.

Conduct a final walkthrough, and adjust anything as necessary.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area.