Lynnwood Lifestyles: Pancake day, improv and cake decorating

It’s the iHop Day everyone looks forward to all year…

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

That’s right, it’s that time of year again! It’s the one day of the year that everyone goes to iHop for free pancakes.

National Pancake Day is upon us, on Tuesday the 25th, starting bright and early at 7 a.m. Hungry pancake eaters are welcome to come in for one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes per guest.

The promo is dine-in only, at participating locations, so it may be beneficial to call ahead of schedule to see if your local iHop is hosting the event.

As a bonus, guests are encouraged to submit their names for a chance to win pancakes for life and other food-related prizes. You can find read all the stipulations and legal requirements here

Roll of the Dice, playing at the Black Box Theatre soon

Saturday, Feb. 22 & 29, 8:30 p.m.

It’s highly likely that as a local, you’ve been, or have at the very least heard of, the famous Black Box Theatre, located at Edmonds Community College.Serving as a hub for plenty of the local murder mysteries, improv and stage performances, it’s become a bit of a local staple. It’s become the home of community events, film, dance, seminars, and even concerts.

And most of the events are either free or low cost.

So it’s no surprise that their new event, Roll of the Dice, is running every Saturday from February 22nd to March 14th at 8:30pm.

In this brand-new improv show, players create captivating stories inspired by dice that have the audience’s suggestions written on them. Essentially a tabletop rendition of Madlibs, this show is bound to be chock-full of twists and turns thanks to a D-20 die.

Essentially, anything is possible, and you’d be along for the ride.

Concessions and beverages will be provided for a fee, but it’s cash only. Tickets can be purchased with a card through Vendini here

Cake decorating at American Girl

Saturday, Feb. 22, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Little girls lead fun, dynamic childhoods, full of exciting toys, clothing, and events. And it’s thanks to stores like American Girl that they’re able to pick up new skills for the real world.

A cake-decorating class is set for Saturday, Feb. 22, between 6 and 7:30 p.m., and your little one is invited to join the fun.

Girls get to decorate a pre-baked treat in-store and take it home to both admire and eat. While they work, they can sip on the provided lemonade and snack, and right before they leave, they’ll receive a goody bag full of tools to decorate cakes at home.

It’s the perfect event for a little girl who loves to cook or bake, or expresses an interest in creative outlets.

The event is $35 per participant, ages 8 and up. It’s prepaid and non-exchangeable and non-refundable, so plan accordingly. Reservations are required, as setup takes a while, and will be completed based on the guest list.

To make your reservation, call 877-247-5223, or use their event webpage.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at freelancebyjenn@gmail.com.