Lynnwood Lifestyles: Pet toys for bored cats and dogs

Quarantine is still going on and so far, there’s no sign of it going away anytime soon. The good news? Adjusting to our new reality is becoming easier day by day. And part of that adjustment is knowing how to resolve the basic problems we face as we spend more time indoors. The number one problem right now? Boredom.

More specifically, our pets are tired of their same old toys, the same old treats, and seeing you doing the same old things in the same pair of sweats from 2010 (oh, you thought it was just you, how hilarious).

So how about you liven up your pet’s day, and give yourself something new to laugh at? Here are just a few toys your dog or cat will love.

Puzzle toys

Interactive puzzle toys for dogs are a pretty solid way to keep your pup entertained during quarantine. You fill them up with treats of your choice, and then close some lids, and then place it on the floor. Then, sit back and relax as you watch your dog try to open the lids to get to the delicious food!

Dog tug-o-war (without the human)

You know your dog loves tug or war, but you can’t always be available. Between work, sleep, and some much-needed relaxation time, you want your dog to still have something to do, right?

Enter the tug-o-war rope, where the human is replaced by a tree. That’s right, you install the rope on a tree, and the dog pulls it in a game it simply can’t ever win.

Interactive fishies for cats

Cats love fish — or anything that moves, really. But imagine if you got fake, plastic fish that move and entertain your cats. All you need to do is shove the fish in a bowl of water, or sink, and let your cat go to town.

Made of safe plastic, these toys are waterproof and perfect for a hot summer day. Your cat will thank you — maybe.

Robot mouse

Another toy for cats is robot mice. A little on the pricey side, these toys require no human interaction, making them the perfect toy to distract your cat with for hours. Simply add your batteries, turn it on, and watch your cat’s eyes dilate.

They’re well worth the financial investment, if you can afford to spend an extra $40 on your cat during the rough times.

Treat balls

Here’s the perfect cat or dog toy — a plastic ball you can shove treats into. Perfect for work hours, or those lazy afternoons when you just need to settle in early for a little Netflix binge watching. Simply fill up the ball, and let your furry buddy have some fun. As a bonus, there’s a two-pack available on Amazon, which means if you have two buddies to entertain, this is perfect for you. They come in cute colors, and they’re cheap at $10 a pack

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area.